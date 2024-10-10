Ali Abdelaziz Reveals Top Three Fight Options for Renato Moicano, Including Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier

November 12, 2022, New York, New York, USA: Renato Moicano L speaks to announcer Joe Rogan after his win during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. New York USA – ZUMA RID 20221112_mda_r187_535 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Renato Moicano is riding high after his impressive win over Benoit Saint-Denis, and he’s now eyeing a big fight against a top contender. In a recent podcast appearance, Ali Abdelaziz—one of the most influential managers in MMA—joined via video call to discuss Moicano’s next move and it sounded a lot like calling out the gatekeepers of the Top 5 lightweight rankings- Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier

Abdelaziz revealed three major names Moicano should target to get closer to a UFC title shot: Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush. At 35, years of age, if Moicano wins against any of these fighters, that could be his shit at Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title.

In the recent episode of his weekly podcast, ‘Show me the money’, the Brazilian was discussing his future options with his co-hosts.

“I want to tell you, if they don’t give you Dan Hooker fight, Money Moicano is here because I want to fight for the title. And Justin Gaethje, he is a contender.”

During their conversation, one of the co-hosts decided to call Ali Abdelaziz to get his views on the same. The Egyptian manager commented on Moicano’s situation and offered him a three-fight solution.

“I think your three options are Beneil, Justin or Dustin. He is going to come back in March. This is when Justin is going to fight. I don’t know but this is the three guys you should fight.”

Of all three options, Moicano is most excited about a potential clash with Justin Gaethje due to his ranking, his fight style, and everything else that the American brings along with him.

Moicano however, is confident that the outcome of that fight will not be good for Gaethje.

Moicano promises a knockout against Gaethje

‘Money’ is eager to get back in the cage, but he’s willing to wait for the right opponent—especially if that opponent is Justin Gaethje. Fresh off his second-round stoppage win over Benoit Saint-Denis, Moicano believes he’s earned a shot at a top contender, and Gaethje is at the top of his list.

“I can wait for Justin Gaethje in March, 100 percent,” Moicano said, acknowledging Gaethje’s reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the division.

Despite Gaethje’s former “BMF” status, Moicano remains confident:

“I would beat Justin Gaethje. I don’t care. If they send me the contract, I’ll knock him out….It’s my time. I need to win every fight to get to the belt, and Gaethje is the next step.”

It seems this is the fight to make. Hopefully, Moicano doesn’t regret it. Right now, Moicano sits at #12 in the rankings, having just defeated #12 GSD. Gaethje, for the longest time, has been in the top 5.

Even right now, he sits comfortably at #3. And as Dana White likes to say, those Top 5 guys are on a whole different level.

Gaethje may not be at the peak of his powers since the Holloway KO, but he can still kick away one’s legs from the clinch and has been described by many as the hardest hitter in the division. So, Moicano definitely has his task cut out for him.