Aljamain Sterling Names Henry Cejudo and Two Other Major Opponents for Sean O’Malley’s Next UFC Fight

Sean O’Malley is in a bit of a predicament and Aljamain Sterling thinks he can help him out. The former UFC bantamweight champion is looking for the fastest route to another title shot, having lost his belt to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. He will now be out for at least 7 to 9 months for a surgery. However, the ‘Funk Master’ believes there are a few clear options when he does return.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the former champion spoke out about who he thinks should be next for ‘The Sugar Show’.

Sterling believes Sean O’Malley should fight Henry Cejudo only because they are two big names and the build up to the fight would be entertaining.

“I like for O’Malley, no hard feelings to him…I think next best guy which will have a fun story line, would be Henry Cejudo….If not that, then Petr Yan, or even a #1 contender fight with him and Figueiredo.”

He also spoke about how Dvalishvili should get a few months off since he just became champion, suggesting a title eliminator between Deiveson Figueiredo and Umar Nurmagomedov.

As he himself tries to climb up the food chain again, Sterling has a few fights in mind that he would like to take as well.

Sterling reveals his potential next opponents

Sterling has two names on his mind in regards to his next fight. Despite having pulled out of UFC 307 due to an unprecedented injury, the former UFC bantamweight champion wants to take on Movsar Evloev. And if the undefeated Russian declines, he wants to extend the same offer to Diego Lopes.

“”If Movsar declines, I just don’t know who else would he fight….Now that next closest guy is Diego Lopes.”

Aljamain Sterling wants Diego Lopes next if the Movsar Evloev fight doesn’t get rebooked @TheSchmo312 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/9ZVTWaGvHc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 23, 2024

‘Funk Master’ does not care who he fights as long as it gets him closer to the top. The former champion is just looking to get his hands on UFC gold again. And whichever fighter offers him a route to the top is the one he wants to fight.

This fight could possibly be set up again since the Russian is also out of UFC 307 after the organization couldn’t find a replacement fighter for him.

That said, Sterling’s route to the top might be easier said than done, given that O’Malley will return in a year. That’s only 2 fights for most of fighters at the top of the UFC roster. Besides, a new Nurmagomedov is on the horizon and he happens to weigh at around 135 lbs.