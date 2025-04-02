Khabib Nurmagomedov Opposes Islam Makhachev Vs. Ilia Topuria Due to Unfairness, Claims Henry Cejudo

Will they? Won’t they? The planet will run out of roses before Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev come to an agreement. At least, that’s what former champion Henry Cejudo thinks, and he blames Khabib Nurmagomedov for it.

Makhachev, a long-time teammate and student of the Dagestani, was guided to his lightweight crown by the former back in 2022. Cut to January 2025: Makhachev surpassed Khabib to become the most prolific lightweight kingpin in the UFC with four successful title defenses.

However, in the time since, the pound-for-pound number one has yet to be booked. But it’s not for want of trying.

Soon-to-be former featherweight champion Topuria has been lobbying for the lightweight title fight, even publicly reading the vows the UFC brass had written for him in exchange for vacating the featherweight title. Unfortunately, it seems the UFC didn’t ask Islam first.

And now, the lightweight champion is refusing to entertain a title defense against the featherweight, claiming it’s bad for his legacy. The UFC brass could always change his mind but according to Cejudo, Khabib is too influential to just let it happen.

“I remember talking to Khabib (Nurmagomedov),” Cejudo told MMA Junkie.

“And Khabib said it’s not fair for Ilia (Topuria) to skip the line. And go after the title shot with Islam (Makhachev). I don’t even think it’s going to be Islam’s choice. I think Khabib is going to step in and be like, he needs to fight the number one contender”, Cejudo explained.

Cejudo also claimed Khabib was the one who wanted Topuria to win a #1 contender fight first before staking his claim at 155 lbs gold.

Besides, Islam is not running out of challengers at the lightweight limit. Justin Gaethje has once more positioned himself for a title fight next, off the back of his second win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 last month. Presenting himself as a willing contender and a fresh matchup for Makhachev, the third ranked Arizonian may get the nod next still.

So, as far as the above-mentioned, Cejudo is concerned, Topuria better not hedge his bets. For his money, he believes Nurmagomedov will try to twist the promotion’s hand into booking Islam a fight with the former interim champion.

“I am guessing it’s going to be Justin Gaethje versus Islam Makhachev [for] International Fight Week, yeah“, Triple C added with a lot of conviction.

Topuria’s best shot at the moment would be to clean house against either Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan. While Arman’s return to the octagon is yet to be discussed, the Oliveira fight has been teased, much to the Brazilian’s annoyance.

Oliveira believes he’s next in line for the title and would only fight Topuria if he had the belt. In response, Topuria has cited his career losses and claimed he’s not interested in fighting the Brazilian either.

Topuria makes it personal with Oliveira

Having mentioned the sacrifice at featherweight and the promise that came with it, Topuria has essentially claimed it’s either a title fight for him, or he doesn’t fight at all.

And while he might have been open to the Oliveira fight at some point, it seems the Brazilian’s refusal to even entertain the prospect has hit a soft spot.

Throwing shade at the career Oliveira has had, Topuria pointed to the early days of his career on a mocking note.

“I haven’t dissed him [Charles Oliveira], I’ve told the truth,” Topuria said. “He has 10 losses… He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, Cub Swanson beat him up.”

Ilia Topuria responds to Charles Oliveira calling his comments ‘disrespectful’: “I haven’t dissed [Charles], I’ve told the truth. He has 10 losses… He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, Cub Swanson beat him up.” … pic.twitter.com/5tTvpuWTIQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 30, 2025

Despite the evident bravado, Topuria appears to have become stuck between a rock and a hard place right now.