Aljamain Sterling ‘owes me like 50% of his pay-per-view money for UFC 280,’ according to Sean O’Malley.

The UFC just announced the bantamweight title battle between Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and a featured bantamweight match between O’Malley and Petr Yan as part of their return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 280.

Sterling will receive pay-per-view points for his championship defence as the current champion, but O’Malley feels he should get half of those points.

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*****,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel.

“He owes me like 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom [gestures straight up]. My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight.”

“I go out there and faceplant Petr in Abu Dhabi, I’m a superstar.” – O’Malley on Petr Yan

O’Malley’s battle, while being recently publicised, is already eagerly awaited in part because of how unexpected it is. Despite being one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, O’Malley is only ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and is coming off a Contest victory over Pedro Munhoz.

In contrast, Yan, who just lost to Sterling via split decision at UFC 273, is the top challenger at 135 pounds. O’Malley, though, contends that given the state of the bantamweight division, there wasn’t any other choice for him.

“No one else in the Top-10 — everyone was booked,” O’Malley said. “I came out of that fight telling the UFC I want to fight and they were like, ‘Alright, Petr’s the only one.’ Petr said if you win, call me out and we’ll make it happen. Petr wanted it, I wanted it, the UFC’s not going to not make that f****** fight. That fight’s happening. I go out there and faceplant Petr in Abu Dhabi, I’m a superstar. That’s what it is.”

O’Malley has a point there. A victory over Yan would catapult him to the top of his division and secure him a chance at the championship, maybe against the victor of Sterling vs Dillashaw. Although “Suga” is currently a significant underdog according to the oddsmakers, he claims he will disprove his detractors.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” O’Malley said. “I believe I will show my best skillset against someone that will bring it out of me, like Petr. I think I will rise to the occasion, because I haven’t gotten to show what I’m really f****** capable of because I haven’t fought guys that have brought it out of me. “So yeah, I’m excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be obviously excited and surprised.”

On October 22, UFC 280 will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

