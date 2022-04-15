Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s decision to award Petr Yan the UFC 273 fight: ‘They’re smearing my name’

Aljamain Sterling is top of the world after successfully defending his title this weekend at the UFC 273 event. Unfortunately, MMA community are still trying to oust him.

“Funkmaster” initially dubbed the article in a way that the fighter did not like. Holding a dangerous illegal knee in the fourth round of his UFC 259 clash against Petr Yan, Sterling won the belt with a dismissal because he could not continue (see highlights). The result has led many fans and the media alike to view Yan as a true champion despite blatantly breaking the rules.

Sterling won in a split decision, which ended with how the first round was won. Midway through the week just days before the war, controversy erupted as Sterling spoke to one of his most prominent opponents about the victory, UFC President Dana White, who believed Yan should have memorized.

Sterling on Data White Comments

“Dana will always put dirt on my name, that’s what he does. Yan was excellent. I believe he is well-balanced and dangerous, and for this striker to do that to him, he was taken aback; he probably didn’t think I stood a chance in that fight either.”

“It begs me to be him right now as he has really written me down after all you have seen me do in this game in his organization, it is a slap but in the end it does not bother. me, ”he continued. “I think it bothers him a lot, obviously because he doesn’t know how to judge the war, which shows. I think maybe he let his feelings get in front of him and maybe that’s it. He might a bet on Yan and lost “

Although he is too young to run at the top of Bantamweight Mountain, Sterling, 32, admits that this is not the first time he has received criticism from his boss.

“It’s happened in the past, especially the business aspect of things,” he said. “When it comes to talking outside the Octagon whenever we have a good conversation, I am very respectful, polite and always kind to me. We always had some good conversations, but when it comes to war, he doesn’t really like people fighting like that unless he’s Khabib. ”

