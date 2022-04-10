“He can’t control his mouth” – Khamzat Chimaev dismisses claims of Conor McGregor saying he wanted to help him prepare for fight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khamzat Chimaev recently dismissed allegations that he wanted to help Conor McGregor prepare for his battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

In a recent video uploaded to Smesh Bros’ YouTube channel, ‘Borz’ was asked about McGregor’s tweet released in November 2021. The former two-time champion wrote that Chimaev wanted to come to his camp and help him prepare for Nurmagomedov. However, a Chechen-born fighter denied the allegations and said:

“That’s not true. He dumped a Chechen partner and sent her online. So, I got calls telling me to even hit him. That’s what I wanted to do. It wasn’t to help him in Khabib’s war. I remember the war had not been announced yet.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev comment on Conor McGregor’s claims.

Khamzat Chimaev was also asked why Conor McGregor thought he wanted to help the Irishman. ‘Borz’ replied that he did not care. The welterweight belt ranked 11th has revealed that it honors McGregor’s success in the MMA match. However, he wants to fight the ‘Notorious’ within the octagon:

“I don’t really care. He talks a lot but I was going there to beat him. And I still want to hit him if he has the courage to fight me. I have to be thankful for what he accomplished and I have no problem. That fight, but he can’t control his mouth.”

Khamzat Chimaev will face the biggest challenge in his career against Gilbert Burns

Chimaev has been the strongest man in his UFC career so far, pulling just one strike in his first four fights within the octagon. He currently has a good 10-0 record with all his victories coming to an end. However, ‘Borz’ will face a tough test so far when he fights second-placed welterweight champion Gilbert Burns this weekend at UFC 273. ‘Durinho’ has been the only title contender since 2016 against the Kamaru Usman.

Borz has been looking for a high-profile fight since his return at UFC 267 to face Li Jingliang, while Gilbert Burns has recently fought the champion Kamaru Usman proving him to be a perfect contender. Nothing has been formally inked, but previous sources indicate that the fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 274 in Brazil. That is one of the reasons behind the change. Because unvaccinated fighters and UFC staff would be required to quarantine in Brazil for 14 days, that’s why they chose to hold its event elsewhere.

Anyway, Khamzat has been rising and has alreaady proved that he is one of the future prospects for becoming UFC champion while holding an undefeated streak of 10-0, while Burns brings a different dynamic of his fighting style, he was also undefeated in welterweight except for his fight against current champion Kumaru. Burns possesses strong striking and ground game which can come effective against borz. It looks while it is a proper match for the two.

