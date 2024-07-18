Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba: Estimated Purse and Payouts for This Weekend’s Headliners

After a stellar showing in Denver, Colorado, the UFC bandwagon is returning back to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada with yet another exciting Fight Night on the cards. This weekend, the promotion will feature the clash of Brazilian strawweight talents, Virna Jandiroba and Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 94 as the main event.

According to TotalProSports.com, the #3 ranked strawweight, Lemos is expected to earn approximately $100,000 for this fight night event in account for her base salary, while her opponent and fellow Brazilian, Jandiroba (20-3), will earn around $45,000 for the same.

Lemos rebounded after a loss to strawweight queen, Zhang Weilie by defeating fan-favorite McKenzie Dern at UFC 298. Whereas Jandiroba boasts a three-fight win streak that most recently saw her defeat Lupita Godinez in March this year.

The all-Brazilian outing in the main event is certain to be a barnburner as both former title challengers bring in the fire and the fury. However, Lemos has thrown the proverbial first punch by issuing a warning.

Despite the lopsided loss to the Chinese champion at UFC 298 in her first crack at the strawweight gold, nothing has changed for Lemos. Whether be it the main card of the first fight card of the card, the 37-year-old is confident that she won’t take the 25 minutes she’s allowed to finish her opponent.

Lemos issues a warning, vows to finish the fight

Before Fight Night, Lemos has re-iterated her mindset, revealing how she approached fights regardless of it being the main event or the co-main.

She said that every fight is as important even as others whether it may be the “first, second fight on the card, if it’s a co-main or main event.” Embracing the fighter’s life, she proudly stated that this is all she knows and that’s how she earns her living.

Besides, despite the heavy-handed title loss, Lemos is confident that a stellar finish against her Jandiroba will get her back to speed in the title chase. She added,

“I’m going to come out there just trying to finish the fight. Cautious, of course, anything may happen – but I’m going in right from the start to try to finish that fight.”

While that win alone won’t help her get back in the title picture, a big win, especially a big stoppage on Saturday, would certainly be a solid step in that direction.