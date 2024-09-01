American Top Team’s Old Tweet Asking Drake to Avoid Betting on Their Fighters Sparks Reactions From Kayla Harrison and Fans

An old tweet from American Top Team jokingly asking Drake to avoid betting on their fighters has resurfaced, and it’s sparking plenty of reactions from fans and fighters alike. Kayla Harrison, one of ATT’s stars, has now chimed in with her thoughts, adding to the playful banter.

The tweet has fans reminiscing about Drake’s infamous “curse” and having a laugh at how superstition and sports betting can collide in the MMA world.

So, what happened was ESPN MMA shared an old tweet put out by the American Top Team Twitter account on their Instagram. The tweet urged rapper Drake not to bet on any of their fighters in order to avoid the Drake curse.

Now, for those new to the sport, what is the Drake curse? You see the Canadian rapper often bets big on sports including the UFC.

Unfortunately, he always seems to pick the wrong side as 14 of his main event bets have been on the wrong person compared to eight times that he has gotten it right.

This has led fans to believe that whoever Drake bets on will lose the fight and hence the term, the ‘Drake curse’.

And now that the old tweet has resurfaced, fans and fighters such as Kayla Harrison have reacted to the old tweet poking fun at Drake.

One fan said, “Bro just cancel this dude. The mma community hates him.”

Another fan added, “I bet on whoever drake aint betting.”

“I don’t think drake knows anything about ufc he just gambles on the hype”– commented a fan

Kayla Harrison who is the self-proclaimed team captain of ATT, reacted with a few laughing emojis.

It is however to be noted that Harrison has a fight coming up in a few weeks and will be hoping that Drake does not put any money on her as she is close to a title shot.

Harrison one win away from a title shot?

Harrison shocked the MMA community by leaving her long-time home PFL for the UFC. The 34-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest female MMA athletes of all time and she backed up those claims by putting on a clinic in her UFC debut against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

The two times Olympics gold medalist is just built different, as the kids say. She is bigger, stronger, faster and has an insane command over her skills with the impeccable timing to compliment it. So when it joined the UFC, everybody assumed she was getting fast tracked to a title shot.

And why wouldn’t she be? But first, she has to take on Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

A win in this fight will ensure that Harrison fights for the title in her next bout. Raquel Pennington is the current champion but Harrison believes she has all the tools needed to dethrone the champion.

And then who knows, fans might get to see the Brazilian lioness and the legit, one and only greatest of all time, Amanda Nunes return from her domestic slumber to reclaim the UFC throne! Now, wouldn’t that be nice?