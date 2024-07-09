mobile app bar

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier Pick Kayla Harrison as Best Female Fighter for Mid-Year Award

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier Pick Kayla Harrison as Best Female Fighter for Mid-Year Award

Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison and Daniel Cormier

Credits: IMAGO

Who has been the best female fighter is 2024? The only right answer is Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison. Even UFC veterans, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen admitted to it on their ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast.

It was Sonnen who cast his vote for Kayla initially. Cormier did present a different choice. But he too couldn’t refute Sonnen’s opinion after analyzing various aspects of Kayla’s UFC 300 fight against Holly Holm.

Fans may remember that Kayla made her UFC debut against Holm at bantamweight, which isn’t even her usual weight class. Sonnen complimented her for successfully managing to cut down to 135 lbs, a good 44 lbs lower than the weight class she competed in during her Olympics campaigns in 2012 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Cormier also gave Kayla another point for how she had portrayed herself as a future champ despite taking to the octagon just once. Cormier said,

You would have a hard time finding someone telling you that Raquel Pennington can beat Kayla Harrison if they are matched up for the UFC bantamweight championship. That is why she [Kayla Harrison] is my [mid-year female] fighter of the year.”

“I Wanted To Die”: Kayla Harrison Reflects on Emotional Journey from Adversity to Achieving Greatness
Kayla Harrison
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Everyone including DC, wants to see that Raquel Pennigton vs Kayla Harrison fight. But the general consensus is that the bantamweight title is for the Olympian to take. It’s only a matter of time.

Harrison crowd favorite vs Pennington

Looking at Kayla’s build proves that Sonnen was right to compliment her regarding her successful weight cut. Harrison appears severely jacked up compared to the other bantamweights in the current UFC roster.

This means, her walk-around weight would also be much higher than the other UFC bantamweights, including the current champ, Pennington.

Both Pennington and Harrison will have to clock 135 lbs for their fight. But Kayla’s naturally bigger build will cause her to recover more weight in the time available between the weigh-ins and the actual showdown.

And no matter what people say, it’s always the size of the dog in the fight and if the dog has a couple of Olympic golds, well damn!

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these