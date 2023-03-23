Andrew Tate Once Admitted to Duping Women Into His Webcam Scam by Pretending to Be in Love With Them

There’s no denying that Andrew Tate is one of the most, if not, the most controversial personalities on the internet. The former kickboxing World Champion is currently serving time on the suspicion of sexual assault, Human Trafficking, organized crime, and other criminal charges. The self-proclaimed success coach’s views on women have been deemed misogynistic.

Before serving time in the clink, Tate once boasted about a scam webcam business that made him and his brother, Tristan, go from rags to riches. Andrew Tate has also admitted to skillfully using deception to rake in money from men through his webcam business.

The MO of the webcam business was for his models to lure men into paying them a fortune after selling a sob story. It turns out that the consumers aren’t the only ones who were deceived.

Andrew Tate scammed a bevy of women into his webcam business

While speaking on the Fresh&Fit podcast, Andrew Tate disclosed the origin story of his webcam business. He revealed that he had called five of his girlfriends, who were strangers to each other, to his place in Bedfordshire, England, to discuss his business idea.

Tate brazenly admitted that he manipulated the women into the business with a promise of caring for and looking after them. Although three of his girlfriends refused to work, he started off with the other two. Over time, he reeled in around 75 women.

“My job was to get women to fall in love with me. Literally, that was my job,” he said. “My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together.”

Andrew Tate confessed to taking girls hostage by stealing their passports. He would use girls for webcam business, which generated $250k/month. He’s facing human trafficking charges and is being detained for 30 days by Romanian police awaiting trial.

pic.twitter.com/AuseRCUoXf

Tate further recalled an incident when he punished his highest-earning employee for throwing up in his bed. He claimed that it was her defiance to clean the bed that forced him to fire her. In addition, he withheld a month’s pay. The woman then alerted the police and accused Tate of assault.

Not very long after, Tate was arrested on assault charges. The police pinned a chain of new, undisclosed charges against him after raiding his phone and laptops. It should also be noted that the assault charge is still levied against him in his ongoing case.

Andrew Tate will remain in custody for another month

Originally, The Tate brothers were sentenced to 30 days of detention but, their custody was extended several times over. Andrew and Tristan were slated to be released on March 27, 2023. The Romanian judge has added another month to their custody.

Andrew Tate’s custody was extended by another month pic.twitter.com/ty5WTAAlXd — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) March 22, 2023

BBC News reported that Andrew and Tristan Tate will remain in custody until the end of April. The judge only made the call to extend their time in prison because they believe that the brothers have the influence and wherewithal to flee from the country during the investigation.

