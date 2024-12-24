mobile app bar

“Ankalaev Is Not Next”: Dana White and Netflix Could Join Forces for Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul, Says Ex-UFC Star

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Pereira (L), Magomed Ankalaev (R)

Alex Pereira (L), Magomed Ankalaev (R)

Credits: IMAGN

Is a super fight between Alex Pereira and Jake Paul on the horizon? Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban seems to think it’s a possibility. On an episode of Sirius XM, Jouban floated the idea, citing a mix of Dana White’s ambitions, Jake Paul’s star power, and the growing trend of crossover fights.

“Alex Pereira said Ankalaev is not the next guy in line,” Jouban explained, referencing Pereira’s comments dismissing Magomed Ankalaev as his next opponent.

With the UFC light heavyweight division still shaking out and Jon Jones likely squaring off against Tom Aspinall in 2025, Jouban speculated that White might be eyeing a different kind of blockbuster matchup for Pereira.

 

Jouban pointed out the massive numbers generated by past Paul fights, especially the Tyson showdown on Netflix, and suggested that White might see similar potential in pairing Pereira with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

And how would this happen? Jouban thinks Netflix could play a major role. With the streaming giant’s global reach and White’s known interest in exploring boxing promotions, the partnership could create a platform to maximize both viewership and revenue for such a high-profile event.

While this is all purely speculative for now, it aligns with White’s recent promise of “unexpected fights” in 2025. White has been known to shake things up, and this potential partnership would be yet another way to blur the lines between combat sports and entertainment.

Although UFC fans will be excited to hear news like this, there are those who will feel they are being cheated out of a title shot.

Ankalaev calls out Pereira

Ankalaev has been vocal about his desire to face Alex Pereira, rallying for a title shot against the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. Widely regarded as one of the biggest threats left in the division for Pereira, Ankalaev also has the public’s support for this.


However, ‘Poatan’ continues to shut down the idea.

“It won’t be Ankalaev”

The announcement didn’t sit well with Ankalaev, who responded in frustration by calling Pereira a “chicken” in a fiery reply. It will be a sad state of affairs if Ankalaev doesn’t get his title shot despite being the #1 contender. It would also make Dana White complaining about the seriousness of UFC rankings an utter joke because if the champions get to pick and choose who they fight, what’s even the point?

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these