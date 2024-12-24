“Ankalaev Is Not Next”: Dana White and Netflix Could Join Forces for Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul, Says Ex-UFC Star

Is a super fight between Alex Pereira and Jake Paul on the horizon? Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban seems to think it’s a possibility. On an episode of Sirius XM, Jouban floated the idea, citing a mix of Dana White’s ambitions, Jake Paul’s star power, and the growing trend of crossover fights.

“Alex Pereira said Ankalaev is not the next guy in line,” Jouban explained, referencing Pereira’s comments dismissing Magomed Ankalaev as his next opponent.

With the UFC light heavyweight division still shaking out and Jon Jones likely squaring off against Tom Aspinall in 2025, Jouban speculated that White might be eyeing a different kind of blockbuster matchup for Pereira.

If it’s not Magomed Ankalaev next for Alex Pereira, than who could it be? @AlanJouban has a spicy take for Poatan’s next opponent. MMA Today https://t.co/xgyierQX1u pic.twitter.com/vCks3TIndS — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 19, 2024

Jouban pointed out the massive numbers generated by past Paul fights, especially the Tyson showdown on Netflix, and suggested that White might see similar potential in pairing Pereira with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

And how would this happen? Jouban thinks Netflix could play a major role. With the streaming giant’s global reach and White’s known interest in exploring boxing promotions, the partnership could create a platform to maximize both viewership and revenue for such a high-profile event.

While this is all purely speculative for now, it aligns with White’s recent promise of “unexpected fights” in 2025. White has been known to shake things up, and this potential partnership would be yet another way to blur the lines between combat sports and entertainment.

Although UFC fans will be excited to hear news like this, there are those who will feel they are being cheated out of a title shot.

Ankalaev calls out Pereira

Ankalaev has been vocal about his desire to face Alex Pereira, rallying for a title shot against the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion. Widely regarded as one of the biggest threats left in the division for Pereira, Ankalaev also has the public’s support for this.

I’m about to drop an absolute heater about Alex Pereira openly ducking Magomed Ankalaev. If he fights anyone next I expect the fans to criticize him the way they criticized Merab & Jones for just suggesting they may not fight who they want next. — MMA Joey (@MMAJOEYC) December 23, 2024



However, ‘Poatan’ continues to shut down the idea.

“It won’t be Ankalaev”

Chicken — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) December 19, 2024

The announcement didn’t sit well with Ankalaev, who responded in frustration by calling Pereira a “chicken” in a fiery reply. It will be a sad state of affairs if Ankalaev doesn’t get his title shot despite being the #1 contender. It would also make Dana White complaining about the seriousness of UFC rankings an utter joke because if the champions get to pick and choose who they fight, what’s even the point?