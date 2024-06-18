mobile app bar

Ariel Helwani Fires Back, Credits Investigative Journalism for Michael Bisping’s UFC 199 Opportunity

Souvik Roy
Published

Ariel Helwani and Michael Bisping

Credits: IMAGO

The Ariel Helwani-Michael Bisping feud has reached its fever pitch currently. Helwani started the second chapter after calling Bisping’s mockery of ‘investigative journalism a mark of his ungratefulness. Helwani believes Bisping owes his UFC 199 opportunity to the 41-year-old’s desire to be a good journalist.

Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping’s life changed significantly after defeating Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 and claiming the middleweight championship. But Helwani has now disclosed how he was a major factor behind Bisping getting into that fight despite being nowhere in the picture.

Helwani’s investigative approach had informed Bisping about Dana White and Co. trying to replace an injured Chris Weidman with ‘Jacare’ Souza to fight Rockhold at UFC 199.

What followed was Bisping throwing his name “into the hat” after Helwani’s insistence which eventually resulted in ‘The Count’ fighting Rockhold on 5 June 2016 and winning the UFC middleweight gold.

Helwani mentioned that it was his investigative approach that helped Bisping get elevated to his current status as a UFC star.

“You’ve benefitted from my desire to be in the ‘know’. You’ve benefitted from my desire to be a good journalist. You got the fight [against Rockhold at UFC 199], you got the win, and your life changed forever.”

 

While Helwani is not in the wrong for defending his line of work, Bisping’s frustration with him is understandable since the MMA Hour podcast host was the first to claim the McGregor-Chandler fight at UFC 303 was off.

Ariel Helwani first to predict Conor McGregor comeback was off

The cancellation of the pre-UFC 303 press conference had several fans predicting that Conor McGregor would pull out of his UFC 303 main event encounter. But at that point in time, this was all rumors. That is until Ariel Helwani stoked some fire with news of the UFC trolling to find new matches for the main event.

To be fair to the scribe, back then, he was pretty positive about the actualization of the McGregor vs. Chandler encounter. But then the chairs moved and the song changed. The 41-year-old next update was about the fight being“in limbo” .

Helwani’s assertions came true when Dana White announced Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka for UFC 303 as a replacement for McGregor vs. Chandler. McGregor’s Twitter announcement then publicized then broke the fandom’s back.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

