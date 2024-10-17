Arman Tsarukyan Believes UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Is Beatable, Unlike Prime Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan does not think the champion Islam Makhachev is unbeatable, unlike the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following his last title defense at UFC 302, some fans and even fighters have claimed that the champ has overtaken his mentor in terms of legacy.

With three back-to-back title defenses against top opponents, the UFC lightweight champion is on a tear right now. Besides, his last fight against Dustin Poirier was a reminder of his toughness and how much his game has developed over the years.

However, the #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan still believes he can beat the champion. He states that Makhachev has not reached the level of ‘The Eagle’ yet.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA on YouTube, he spoke about how Nurmagomedov looked invincible inside the octagon,

“Islam is really good everywhere, But it’s not that there’s an aspect where you can’t outsmart him. Unlike prime Khabib – he was too good at wrestling that it would’ve been really hard to beat him in that area.”

Tsarukyan sees wrestling as the difference maker. According to him, ‘The Eagle’s‘ wrestling was unlike anything ever seen in the UFC before, utterly dominant in every possible way.

Although Makhachev does have good wrestling, a lot more creative in fact, and good striking, he doesn’t have a singular aspect to his game where he is the best in the world. That said, he might not be on the top of the mountain there but he’s pretty close. His wrestling his still very innovative and despite lacking Khabib’s inescapable pressure, has an element of surprise to it.

Besides, despite what Tsarukyan has to say, most fans and fighters have Makhachev winning the fight.

Michael Chandler picks Makhachev over Tsarukyan

Michael Chandler is trying to be in the spot that Arman Tsarukyan currently is in. He wants to be next in line for the title shot, but he has a few fights before he gets there.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for his show on YouTube, the former Bellator lightweight champion gave his predictions for the potential title fight and said:

“I think Islam has evolved a lot over the last couple of fights, he’s going to get the takedown, if he does get the takedown I think he can get the submission….I do think he takes this one pretty handily”

\Chandler does not see the champion struggling with this fight too much. Makhachev has evolved as a fighter and is a threat on the ground as well as in the striking department as Poirier found the hard way.

And as far as fans are concerned, they saw the Dagestani champion being pushed to the brink by the Louisiana native, only to pull a rabbit out of the hat and finish off Poirier with a d’arce choke after flipping him on his head for a takedown.

So, yes, Tsarukyan will be looking to end the fight on his feet if he can. The Armenian will look to rely on his striking skills to get the job done as beating Makhachev at wrestling would be a taller order than every light heavyweight trying to stand up and strike with Alex Pereira.