“Jon Jones Did Cocaine”: UFC Veteran Criticizes Endorsement of Valentina Shevchenko’s Water Restriction for Toughness

A UFC veteran has criticized Valentina Shevchenko’s training methods while drawing a comparison to Jon Jones. A recent video of Shevchenko training with very little hydration made Matt Brown furious as he saw people advocating using the same method.

Matt Brown is a former UFC welterweight fighter who just retired from the sport earlier this year. So, he knows a thing or two about longevity in the fight game. The man fought for 16 years in the UFC before deciding to hang up the gloves.

Getting back to the video, we see ‘The Bullet’ talking about how she does not drink water while training to improve mental toughness. Brown then noted that just because an athlete does something unique, doesn’t mean it’s the right way.

Comparing Shevchenko’s dehydration methods to Jon Jones’ cocaine habits, he said,

“Many elite athletes are elite in spite of their methods not because of correlation to their methods. Jon Jones did cocaine a week before he fought dc and still won that doesn’t mean it’s a good method”

What Matt Brown was trying to say with the Jon Jones example is that just because an athlete does something, doesn’t automatically make it the right thing to do. He found Shevchenko’s method of not drinking water while training insane and called out fans advocating for it.

Now, Shevchenko’s hydration methods might raise eyebrows in the MMA community, it would appear that the UFC star has plenty of fans in the WWE who would love to see her across the pond. But is Valentina ready?

Valentina Shevchenko teases potential WWE debut on SmackDown

Valentina Shevchenko was in attendance at the Friday Night WWE SmackDown event. Yes, the former UFC champion is the latest to join the list of MMA fighters showing up to watch WWE.

Ever since the two companies merged, we have been witnessing a lot of crossovers with stars like Daniel Cormier and Michael Chandler finding themselves amidst the WWE universe. DC even interviewed Brock Lesnar, prior to which he had acted as a referee for a Wrestlemania match.

So when can we see Valentina Shevchenko in the squared circle?

In a conversation with WWE superstars, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill backstage, Shevchenko hoped that one day when he had learned the basics of pro-wrestling, she would love to have a go at it.

“One day, one day, physically I am (fit). But I have to learn like some splits some falls. I think it’s not easy, it doesn’t look easy.”

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill with “ The Bullet “ Valentina Shevchenko pic.twitter.com/tWEtOBXOHD — rob | president of the ESTate (@robbelair) June 8, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko then praised the duo for their performance. She spoke about how beautiful the fight looked even though she was all the way up in the stands. If Shevchenko makes it to the WWE, she will have become the 3rd UFC champion to have made the transition, following the likes of Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey.