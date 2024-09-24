Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Life’s Best Compliment From Cousin Usman: ‘Very Similar to His Father’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impact as a coach is already making waves, and no one feels it more than his cousin, Umar. In a heartfelt tribute, Usman shared that Khabib has stepped into his late father Abdulmanap’s shoes seamlessly, embodying the same wisdom and guidance.

“Very similar to his father,” Usman said, reflecting on what it’s been like to watch Khabib take on the role of head coach since their father’s untimely passing due to the pandemic a few years ago.

For Usman, it’s the highest compliment he’s capable of, proving that Khabib’s influence goes far beyond his legendary fighting career—it’s all about continuing his father’s legacy.

The bantamweight top contender recently sat down with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman for an interview. During their conversation, Cejudo asked Umar what it was like to train under Khabib and how he has adopted the role of head coach from his father.

The 28-year-old then asserted that Khabib is just like his father and is doing everything the late Abdulmanap used to.

“Khabib is very similar like this father… Khabib just keep his legacy. Biggest thing I think is idea, when people around you believe your idea, and follow you, anything can can come true. Uncle in his dream, believe in his son.”

Meanwhile, after a brief hiatus from coaching, ‘The Eagle’ is back playing an active role helping the likes of Umar Nurmagomedov attain UFC gold.



And much like his legendary cousin, the 28-year-old bantamweight is knocking on the door for a title shot but does not want to wait around for it either.

Umar prioritizes activity over title shot

Umar Nurmagomedov is already getting back in the octagon—no waiting around for him! Despite being the top contender in the bantamweight division after his big win over Cory Sandhagen, Umar doesn’t want to sit idle until a title shot comes his way.

“I don’t want to wait until next year—I want to fight,” he said in a recent interview.

With current champ Merab Dvalishvili leaning toward Deiveson Figueiredo as his next opponent, Umar is more focused on staying active and building his legacy.

“Anyone, even if it’s King Kong—let them make weight and we’ll fight”, reiterating something Khabib had said at a press conference nearly a decade ago when the UFC couldn’t fix him a fight as opponents would pull out due to injuries.

Thankfully for animal rights activists, the Nurmagomedov family doesn’t actually have any beef with the King of the Apes. That rivalry is solely for Godzilla to deal with in their next movie together. UWU!