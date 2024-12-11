Arman Tsarukyan Compares Beating Islam Makhachev to Toppling Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team

Arman Tsarukyan isn’t just looking to beat Islam Makhachev, he’s aiming to shake the foundation of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s storied team. Since Khabib’s retirement, Islam has been the figurehead of the Dagestani camp and walks proudly as its leader in the UFC. He has been a worthy successor to Khabib and in doing so, has established his team as one that simply can’t be outplayed on the day of reckoning.

So, for Tsarukyan, this is more than just a title shot. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Tsarukyan revealed how this was his opportunity to be the first to solve that unsolvable riddle.

“If I beat Islam, it’s like kind of beating Khabib’s team, you know?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

Their first encounter, years ago in 2019, was a closely contested bout when both fighters were relatively new to the promotion. Since then, Makhachev has risen to champion status, while Tsarukyan has steadily climbed the ranks, refining his skills and proving himself as a top contender.

This time when they meet, the stakes couldn’t be any higher. For Makhachev, it’s a chance to solidify his reign as lightweight king. For Tsarukyan, it’s an opportunity to avenge his earlier loss, claim the title, and send a message to the rest of the roster that the Dagestanis can indeed be defeated.

So, can Tsarukyan topple the seemingly invincible Khabib dynasty?

Tsarukyan’s path to glory

Tsarukyan is convinced he’s cracked the code to dethrone the reigning king. During an interview with Red Corner MMA, the title contender revealed that he had an ace up his sleeve to dethrone ‘The Man’.

“I’ve got one trick prepared that I believe in. It will change the outcome of the fight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RED CORNER MMA (@redcorner.mma)

It will be easier said than done though. When he first fought Islam, the Dagestani was a great grappler but grappling is just what he did. Cut to 2024, Makhachev has evolved into a juggernaut, dominating opponents on the ground and outstriking top-tier names like Dustin Poirier.

He’s not just the man in the lightweight division—he’s the man. Makhachev has long been sitting at the top of the Pound for Pound rankings as the best fighter in the whole of the UFC roster.

The fight, officially set for early 2025, has been brewing since Tsarukyan’s impressive victory over Charles Oliveira. Can Arman’s secret weapon shift the balance of power in the lightweight division, or will Makhachev once again prove why he’s at the top?