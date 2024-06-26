Arman Tsarukyan Faces Heavy Penalty of $25,000 and Nine-Month Suspension After UFC 300 Altercation

When Arman Tsarukyan was walking to the ring at UFC 300, he suddenly veered off-track, turned towards a fan, and tried to punch them in full view of the camera. The audience was shocked to witness such a turn of events, while Tsarukyan later insisted that the fan had instigated him first.

Well, not many know whether Tsarukyan’s strike landed on his desired target, but a recent ‘X’ update from ‘MMA Junkie’ reporter Nolan King revealed that the 27-year-old had to pay a hefty price for his misconduct. Tsarukyan was sentenced to a nine-month suspension and charged a $25k fine by the NSAC due to his behavior on April 13.

UFC 300 was pretty successful for Tsarukyan. He achieved a superb victory against the former UFC lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, on the night. Yet, as the famous saying goes, ‘Karma spares no one’, and even Tsarukyan couldn’t avoid the punishment for his misconduct.

However, King’s update revealed that ‘Ahalkalakets’s’ suspension period of nine months could be reduced to six if the Georgia-born fighter promotes anti-bullying via a video. The caption to the ‘X’ update read:

“Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended nine months (retroactive) and fined $25,000 (+$471.12 in fees) by the NSAC for his #UFC300 altercation with a fan. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign.”

UFC fans already know that the authorities viewed the Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan UFC 300 clash as a lightweight title shot eliminator. Tsarukyan may have managed to get his hand raised at the end of the encounter, but he will now have to wait for much longer than expected before getting his shot at the lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makahchev’s desire to become champ-champ will make Arman Tsarukyan wait for longer than expected

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makahchev, and the entire Dagestani camp of fighters in the UFC are passionate Conor McGregor haters. However, after Makhachev’s UFC 302 victory against Dustin Poirier, Makhachev revealed that he wanted to go for the coveted champ-champ status in the UFC, which was first earned by ‘Mystic Mac’.

Makhachev also specified that he wanted to move up to the welterweight division and challenge the divisional champ, Leon Edwards, to become a UFC champ-champ. Well, once the Dagestani revealed his plans, Tsarukyan was also quick to remind his former rival not to “run away” since they had unfinished business.

Still, it’s quite apparent that the Armenian-Russian will have to wait for a long time if Makhachev follows his heart. On top of it, Tsarukyan’s nine-month-long suspension indicates that he won’t be allowed to take to the octagon this year, even if Makhachev wants to fight him.