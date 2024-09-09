Fans Relive ‘Prime’ Conor McGregor After His Old Remarks on Fighting Jesus in MMA Resurface

Fans are taking a trip down memory lane after an old video of Conor McGregor resurfaced, where he boldly claimed he could beat Jesus in an MMA fight. The clip, from McGregor’s prime when he was racking up big wins in the octagon, has sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans.

This version of McGregor seems like a distant memory as it has been four years since UFC fans have seen the Irishman get his hands raised in the octagon. In a video that was shared by ‘Happy Punch’ on Twitter, McGregor was seen in his element talking trash and responding to how he would fare against Jesus.

It should be noted that this video was taken four days before his fight against Jose Aldo where he stopped the legendary Brazilian champion in 14-seconds to take the MMA world by storm. And to be fair to McGregor, with the fear of being blasphemous, Jesus couldn’t have knocked out Aldo in 14 seconds.

But McGregor could and did. So of course, he can talk trash about Jesus. The double champ does whatever the F he wants! It’s one of the commandments. True story!

In the video, McGregor was asked who would win in a fight between him and Jesus. The uber confident Irishman said,

“Me versus Jesus in the octagon, how would me vs Jesus in the octagon…. I tell you what, there is not a man alive that can beat me but Jesus ain’t alive is he so I don’t f**king know. He needs to come back from the dead. I’d still whoop his ass.”

Why did paparazzi ask Conor McGregor if he would beat Jesus in an MMA fight pic.twitter.com/KTNft6yjNz — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 8, 2024



This led fans to reminisce about the old McGregor as they took to the comments section to lament about demise of that are aura.

One fan said, “conors aura in his prime wasn’t within this plane of existence.”

conors aura in his prime wasn’t within this plane of existance — MAG (@GARCIAGMUSIC) September 8, 2024

Another fan added, “He looks f**king young.”

He looks fucking young — travis (@travismccoy74) September 8, 2024



“Jesus via 2nd round RNC”- said a fan.



Jesus via 2nd round RNC — Josh (@JUchiha909) September 9, 2024



These throwback videos remind fans of a time where McGregor competed actively and also secured wins often. They will be hoping he gets back to the same rhythm this December or early next year maybe!

Conor McGregor to end the year with a bang?

The UFC has pretty much locked in its plans for the rest of the year, except for the last two PPV events. In November, they’re set to hit Madison Square Garden, and all signs point to Jon Jones headlining that card. Then, in December, they’re banking on Conor McGregor to headline the big year-end event.

For fight fans, this is the dream scenario—closing out a stacked year with Jon Jones and Conor McGregor. Everyone’s hoping McGregor and Dana White can come to terms and make the fight happen in 2024 instead of pushing it to 2025.

But for now, it seems like McGregor will have to sit idle for a few more months. Of course, if the UFC Noche doesn’t go as well, as it seems like it isn’t going to be due to the expensive tickets, a very mid card and empty seats at The Sphere, Dana White might be forced to consider McGregor for a end of the year event.