UFC Commentator Explains Why Conor McGregor’s Pinky Toe Injury Is ‘Pure Hell’

Amid worry regarding Merab Dvalishvili’s ability to fight with his apparent toe injury, a former UFC fighter has claimed that such a setback, while seemingly negligible, can be a cause for major concern.

Dvalishvili, who is set to headline UFC 316 next weekend in New Jersey, returns to action in a title rematch with Sean O’Malley, for a bantamweight title rematch.

However, just weeks out from his comeback against polarizing striker, O’Malley, next weekend in ‘The Garden State’, Dvalishvili revealed that he had fractured his toe just weeks before the title rematch.

Earlier last year, just days before UFC 303, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor had also faced similar troubles and had pulled out as a result. And while many mocked McGregor for his decision to withdraw, color commentator Paul Felder has taken the chance to delve into Dvalishvili’s injury — to remind fans the setback is significant. That’s to say the least.

“Merab’s a special breed of human,” Felder said on Michael Bisping’s YouTube channel. “I think he can deal with a broken toe, no problem,” he asserted, praising the bantamweight champion.

However, the champion’s misfortune wasn’t lost on him.

“But they do suck, man,” he quickly added.

“Like, people don’t — if you’ve never injured your pinky toe, it sounds so innocent and silly to complain about. It hurts so bad because it’s a stabilizer. It’s a stabilizer,” Felder explained.

The pinky toe plays a crucial role in maintaining balance and provides protection for your feet. It’s only when one lacks their support that they realize just how much of an effort it is to walk without them.

However, regardless of the injury setback, Dvalishvili has no plans to withdraw from his return at UFC 316.

Dvalishvili marching to his own tune

Seemingly always dealing with injuries just weeks out from his return to action, Tbilisi fan-favorite Dvalishvili wants to fight at least twice this year.

And according Syndicate MMA leader, John Wood — the champion will begin by putting the O’Malley chapter to rest. The pair first fought at UFC 306 last year, where Merav demolished O’Malley in a one-sided contest.

However, O’Malley later claimed to have been compromised by an injured hip, for which he’s also had to have surgery. But now that he’s back and willing, Merab will look to repeat his UFC 306 performance, albeit with a more aggressive approach.

And to that end, he is not letting injuries stop him.

“I’m sure he broke his toe, but like you don’t understand,” Wood told Submission Radio, adding, “Every camp and every fighter, even O’Malley says it, everybody is banged up. There’s a level of injuries you go into fights with.”