“AVERAGE AS F*CK”: Dana White Becomes Subject of Mockery as UFC 300 Main Event Comes Out as ‘Disappointment’

The UFC 300 main event is finally here, thanks to Dana White who announced it after much deliberation.. Alex Pereira will defend his Light-Heavyweight title against the former Champion Jamahal Hill. As promised, White announced the main event shortly after UFC 298 and fans did not seem very impressed. After so much deliberation and hype, they expected a better card and expressed their frustration on White’s post on X.

UFC 300 will take place on April 13th in Las Vegas. Alex Pereira will make his first title defense against Jamahal Hill.

Here’s what fans had to say about the main event:

“That’s not main event 300 worthy Dana”

One user said:

One user said UFC 300 is average:

“I speak for ALL UFC FANS WHEN I SAY UFC 300 is AVERAGE AS F*CK”

Another comment stated:

Another user stated that no one wants to see Jamahal Hill fight:

“Nobody wants to see hill fight even on a fight night”

Take a look at the comment:

The announcement made a user feel let down:

“This is such a letdown considering what we got at UFC 100 and UFC 200”

Take a look at the comment:

One user believed Dana White could have done better for UFC 300:

“Not good one Dana! It could have been better”

Take a look at the comment:

Dana White praises Leon Edwards for not turning down the UFC 300 main event

Leon Edwards impressed Dana White when offered a UFC 300 main event. For the past few months, the organization struggled to finalize the main event for the historic card.

During a press conference, Dana White revealed how Edwards, the current UFC Welterweight Champion accepted the main event fight:

“Let me say this. Leon Edwards has had like three opponents throughout this thing. Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody, this kid is an absolute stud.”

Take a look at the video:



Dana White revealed that Leon Edwards had three opponents offered to him for UFC 300. The Brit did not turn down even one of those fights and impressed White.

The UFC president publicly thanked the UFC Welterweight Champion for being a stud, even though the fights fell through.

The main event for UFC 300 is now Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill for the Light Heavyweight World Title. ‘Poatan’ is looking to establish himself as a legitimate champion with his first title defense.