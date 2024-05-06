“I F*cking Love It”: Dave Portnoy is Damn Delighted to See Kim Kardashian Getting Booed at Tom Brady Roast

During Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady,” Kim Kardashian found herself on the receiving end of boos from the live audience at the Kia Forum. Kardashian faced a less-than-warm reception just as she was introduced by Kevin Hart to join the roast panel and poke fun at Tom Brady. Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, for one, couldn’t contain his delight at the turn of events.

Dave Portnoy took to Twitter to share a clip of Kim Kardashian facing boos from the live audience, drawing a comparison to former NFL commissioner Roger Goodell being trolled and booed by Patriots fans at Super Bowl LI.

In his tweet, Portnoy trolled, “Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I f**king love it. She also sucked and read the teleprompter like a robot.”

Kim did try to maintain her composure amidst the escalating boos. “Alright, Alright, Alright,” she went holding a glass of champagne. Kevin Hart had to intervene, exclaiming, “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa Whoa!”

Once the boos subsided, Kim Kardashian went ahead with her roast, shifting her focus to Kevin Hart’s height.

Kim Kardashian Roasts Tom Brady Black and Blue

The 43-year-old reality TV mogul kicked off her roast by addressing the rumors related to her alleged relationship with Tom Brady. Kim Kardashian made a tongue-in-cheek reference to the speculation, adding, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” referencing her infamous 2007 s*x tape.

Kim K further kept the laughter rolling as she playfully speculated on why a romance with Tom Brady wouldn’t have been in the cards, joking, “I do know it would have never worked out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.” The audience burst into uproarious laughter.

The stage was perfectly set for the meme Kim wanted the audience to see, titled “the evolution of Tom Brady.” It traced Brady’s transformation until he hilariously resembled Kim Kardashian’s stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.