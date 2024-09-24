Bad News! UFC 307 Fight Card Shaken as Movsar Evloev Bout Called Off Over Lack of Opponent

May 6, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: Newark, NJ: MOVSAR EVLOEVL and DIEGO LOPESR facing each other during Featherweight bout at Prudential Center, Newark, NJ United States Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20230506_zsp_r187_034 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

UFC fans look away, keeping with line with recent trends, the UFC 307 card just lost a big name. Set to be hosted at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City Utah on October 5, the PPV will see Alex Pereira defending his title against Khalil Rountree. Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev was also looking to make for himself at the event but it seems the undefeated Russian will also wait for his second fight of the year.

According Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, the UFC couldn’t find an opponent for the Russian fighter, so with just a couple of weeks to go for the event, they have decided to take him off the card,

“Movar Evloev is officially off of #UFC307 after no one agreed fight him He is already back in Russia”

Movar Evloev is officially off of #UFC307 after no one agreed fight him. He is already back in Russiahttps://t.co/ZwwF8dDFmJ — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 23, 2024

And now, UFC fans are starting to wonder if the fighters in the division are scared of Movsar Evloev. He last fought in January this year and has not returned to the octagon again.

His original fight was supposed to be with former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling but the wrestler had to pull out due to an injury.

That said, he still wants the Russian.

Sterling still wants a pound of flesh

Aljamain Sterling is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the title shot faster. The former champ wants his hands on UFC gold once again. Right now, his teammate Merab Dvalishvili holds it, having taken it from Sean O’Malley who had taken it from him only some time ago.

But given that newer talent like Umar Nurmgomedov will soon challenge for the title and O’Malley won’t be around for year owing to a hip surgery, Sterling really wants to climb up that ladder as soon as possible.

In a recent interview with The Schmo on YouTube, he revealed his plans after he heals up from his injury. The ‘Funk Master’ does not care who he fights next. Although ideally he would want to get the Movsar Evloev fight, all he cares about is which fight will take him closer to the top.

“If Movsar declines, I just don’t know who else would he fight….Now that next closest guy is Diego Lopes.”

It will be interesting to see who he picks now that the Russian fighter himself was unable to secure a fight for UFC 307.