19-0 UFC Fighter Believes Magomed Ankalaev Can Beat Alex Pereira Without Using Wrestling Skills

With UFC 313 getting closer, the consensus about how the Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev fight would play out has been rather clear. Pereira, despite his attempts at training in grappling, will stick to kickboxing. And Ankalaev, despite promises to stand and trade, will shoot for takedowns from the get-go. However, Movsar Evloev, a 19-0 UFC fighter, doesn’t believe Ankalaev even needs to do that to win.

After a year of waiting, Ankalaev finally gets his shot at the light heavyweight title at UFC 313 this weekend. In the lead-up to the fight, Pereira seemingly didn’t want to go up against the Dagestani, instead opting to fight strikers thrice in 2024.

In what seems to have been a desperate move in hindsight, Ankalaev had told Pereira he was willing to fight with him on the feet. But now that push has come to shove, the Dagestan challenger has asked the champion to be prepared for 25 minutes of wrestling and grappling.

And according to Ankalaev’s compatriot, Evloev, wrestling nor grappling will be necessary for him to beat Pereira at UFC 313.

“Even if he (Magomed Ankalaev) doesn’t use his wrestling, I think he has enough skills in striking to beat this guy (Alex Pereira),” Evlovev proclaimed.

“Pereira doesn’t usually defend himself very well,” the featherweight fighter explained.

Pointing out that Pereira has grown reckless due to his power, Evloevev added, “Because he believes in his power, and he just goes through. But Ankalaev is different. He has high-level skills and big experience of amateur MMA. And he’s a monster in professional MMA. So, we’ll see the next champion this weekend.”

Even if this is true and Ankalaev could take Pereira out with just his striking prowess, it is unlikely that he would leave anything up to chance. It’s why he’s competing during Ramdan, despite being a devout Muslim.

Meanwhile, Pereira has been on a roll of his own. After finally getting his head shaved for the fight, the Brazilian issued another challenge for his Dagestani opponent.

Ankalaev declines betting offer from Pereira

Issuing a challenge to Ankalaev – who he claimed was too confident of winning, Pereira suggested a charitable donation to the tune of $200,000.

Pereira asserted that the loser of the title fight should donate that sum to a charity of the victor’s choosing come next week.

“Since you are so confident you will win, $200,000 to the winners charity of choice,” Pereira tweeted. “Win or lose this will help those in need. It’s in your hands”, he added, tagging Ankalaev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Ankalaev, who has been taking shots at Pereira throughout this month, had a rather calm response to this.

“As a Muslim you know betting is forbidden in Islam,” he tweeted. ” Informing the Brazilian that as a part of his faith, he had to give 2.5% of his wealth to charity anyway, Ankalaev added, “ Many kids around the world are in need. And we can do things after the fight but we don’t have to publicize it.”