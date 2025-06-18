What Titles Did Movsar Evloev Win Before UFC: His M-1 Global Championships Explained

Yet to earn his first title charge in the promotion, Russian standout, Movsar Evloev certainly brings so prior championship pedigree with him into his expected title eliminator in Abu Dhabi next month.

Evloev, who was tipped to compete for the undisputed featherweight crown against Alexander Volkanovski next, will instead return in a co-main event facet at UFC Abu Dhabi at the end of July.

Holding the number four rank in the division, Evloev will defend his unbeaten record and place amongst the featherweight elite against promotional newcomer, Aaron Pico, next month.

But having missed out on a shot at the crown against Volkanovski next, Evloev will look to finally add to his already gleaming title cabinet when the chance comes.

19-0 as a professional, Evloev won in an impressive four title fights during his dominant run in home country promotion, M-1 Global, before his 2019 debut in the Octagon.

His first win was the interim bantamweight title in a high kick knockout win over Alexey Nevzerov back in 2017. Evloev would then unify the crowns.

Continuing his dominant run at 135lbs, he would beat Pavel Vitruk, before then finishing both Sergey Morozov and Rafael Dias, prior to debuting on home soil in the UFC before the turn of the decade.

He will hope for a repeat of this streak as a title shot is assured to him at some point by the end of this year or the next.

Evloev’s championship guarantee

Receiving somewhat of a guarantee to challenge for gold earlier this year, Evloev was promised a shot at the crown by Australian star, Volkanovski, off the back of his second title coronation at the beginning of the year.

Taking out common foe, Diego Lopes — who pushed the previously mentioned Evloev to his limit in the Octagon, Volkanovski claimed he would afford the Russian a shot at his new crown.

However, now rumored to rematch former interim gold holder, Yair Rodriguez next, Volkanovski has gone radio silent — admittedly on a pairing against Ingueshetia-born standout.

But remaining upbeat on his chances of fighting for gold against the New South Wales megastar, Evloev proposed an end-of-year clash for the belt — as soon as December, in fact.

“Alexander Volkanovski, thank you champ for trying to fight me,” Evloev wrote on his official social media. “I will fight in July, and you fight in September, hopefully we both win, and we can meet in December.”

But Evloev’s hopes of a December title fight against Volkanovski may prove fruitless. According to the new champion, a September return is likely off the cards — as he and his partner welcome the birth of a daughter that same month.

And to boot, Volkanovski has admitted talks have been held for him to face off with Mexican striking ace, Rodriguez, in a rekindling of their rivalry by Octagon brass already.

However, despite the lack of a finish in his UFC career, Evloev has racked up nine consecutive victories via judge’s scorecards. Of note, to go with his win over former champion Aljamain Sterling at the end of last year, Evloev has also bested Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, Dan Ige, and Hakeem Dawodu.