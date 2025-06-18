Who Is Aaron Pico? The MMA Journey of UFC Debutant Ahead of Movsar Evloev Fight

UFC on ABC 9 will see featherweight contender Aaron Pico make his anticipated debut for Dana White’s promotion. But what can fans expect from the promising young American?

Pico has fought solely for Bellator, clocking up 17 fights since 2017. Having won nine of his last ten fights, he looked set to challenge for the promotion’s featherweight title. However, his momentum was halted when Bellator was absorbed by PFL earlier this year.

Pico announced at the end of 2024 that he would be a free agent at the turn of the new year. Considered a great young MMA talent, rumors of a UFC transfer began to mount before Pico signed in April.

In what is perhaps a reflection of the esteem that the UFC brass hold Pico in, he has been given a very difficult first assignment at the promotion. His July 26th bout will be against the #4 featherweight Movsar Evloev. But what does Aaron Pico possess that could possibly stop Evloev in his tracks?

Pico is a product of modern MMA, with versatile offense and tactics at the center of his move set. He also came very close to making the 2016 US Olympic Team, coming second in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling.

Pico also has a deep association with boxing, having taken up the sport at age 10. Notably, Pico has trained under renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach. Roach is the long-time coach of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and has also trained UFC all-timer Georges St-Pierre. Pico’s boxing background has served him well – he’s scored KOs in nine of his 13 MMA victories.

Rather uniquely, Pico also has a background in Pankration, an ancient Greek combat sport that combines aspects of boxing and wrestling. The discipline is uncommon among modern MMA fighters; however, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Demetrious Johnson, and Josh Barnett are all noted students of the combat sport variation.

With impressive athleticism, an intelligent approach to MMA, and a versatile fighting style, Aaron Pico could present more problems than the average rookie to Evloev.

A chance for Evloev to push for featherweight gold

Evloev is unbeaten in MMA, having built an impressive 19-0 record. His unbeaten run, which encompasses stints in both M-1 and the UFC, passed the decade mark last November. Evloev counts former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and featherweight #2 Diego Lopes among his recent victories.

He will now be looking to make a statement against the debuting Pico, as the Russian fighter has a clear run to a title shot if he can maintain his unbeaten streak.

#1 Max Holloway will be facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, and #2 Diego Lopes challenged for the vacant title in April, losing to Alexander Volkanovski. And, of course, #3 Ilia Topuria is moving up to lightweight to challenge for the soon-to-be vacated title.

Play his cards right, and Evloev could be set to face Volkanovski sooner rather than later.

There is a clear path to the featherweight title, looking at the immediate UFC calendar. However, it would be dangerous to look beyond the challenge in front of Evloev. Pico may be a UFC debutant, but he presents a wealth of problems to any fighter if given the space to work.

Pico’s wrestling background makes him a worthy match to Evloev’s offensive style. And as a fighter who is always looking to finish, Evloev will need to keep his wits about him during any moments of vulnerability.