Belal Muhammad Laughs as Conor McGregor Promises a Better Version of Himself Ahead of UFC Return

UFC fans are eagerly awaiting Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon after pulling out of UFC 303 due to an injury. Given that it has been three years since McGregor last stepped into the octagon, there are a lot of question marks about the Irishman’s performance. Well, ‘The Notorious’ gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect when he returns, although it did not impress newly crowned welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad.

An account on Twitter posted a video of McGregor’s knockout win over Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight belt. In the video, the Irish superstars’ counter-punching skills were on full display. In fact, the Irishman can even be seen evading punches by millimetres before landing a few of his own which ultimately won him the fight and a second belt.

Interestingly, while the caption on the original Tweet read, ‘Prime Conor McGregor was so smooth,’ ‘The Notorious’ reacted to it, saying, “I’m even smoother now,” suggesting an improved performance upon his return.

Naturally, some fans believed this and were excited by the prospect of a better version of McGregor, although Belal Muhammad did not see it the same way. ‘Remember the Name’ replied with a bunch of laughing emojis suggesting he does not expect the Irishman to be his old self when he steps into the octagon later this year.



Muhammad is one of the many people that McGregor dislikes in the UFC. In the past, the Irishman has often made fun of Muhammad for everything from his appearance to his fighting style.

Moreover, even though McGregor did not say anything following the Illinois native’s title win, ‘Remember the Name’ did not miss a chance to get one back at ‘The Notorious’ for all his years of trolling. Fortunately for McGregor, there is one sure-shot way of shutting up all his doubters including Muhammad.

McGregor looking at other options after UFC return?

‘The Notorious’ is rumored to return to the UFC at the end of 2024. The final PPV of the calendar year for the UFC takes place in Las Vegas and does not have a main event so far. McGregor stated in a response to Chandler’s tweet that he had spoken to Dana White and is pushing for a fight before the end of the year.

However, the former double champion has bigger plans than just returning to the sport. The Irish superstar recently became a part owner in BKFC, although his eventual aim is to compete in the promotion. On top of it, McGregor has only two fights left on his UFC contract and could realistically be a free agent by next year if he wanted to.