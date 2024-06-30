Michael Chandler Confident Conor McGregor Won’t Dodge Showdown Upon Return: “There’s No Way”

Despite the biggest payday seemingly slipping away from his hands with each day of uncertainty since Conor McGregor’s pullout of UFC 303, Michael Chandler is not too worried. In fact, the all-American wrestler has made it clear that McGregor’s return will only be through him.

Speaking to the press in Vegas at UFC 303, a card he was supposed to headline, Chandler said that the Irishman couldn’t just ditch at this point and especially since he isn’t going to let him off the hook.

Talking a bit more about the much anticipated fight, Chandler claimed that it was obvious why McGregor would love to fight someone other than him. But Chandler considers himself the gatekeeper for the return of the ‘Notorious’.

“Conor (McGregor) can’t at this point and I’ve said this publicly I’m not letting him off the hook… I think there’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me… whenever he is ready to come back, his road back to UFC goes straight through Nashville, Tennessee, and Michael Chandler and that’s it.”

Michael Chandler is "not really that worried" about Conor McGregor using the phrase "Chandler or not" in his Instagram post announcing the injury. “I’m not letting him off the hook… There’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me.” pic.twitter.com/DrIPKBzz0J — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 30, 2024

McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 was a moment of despair for ardent MMA fans who were hoping to see the Irishman return to the promotion after three long years on the bench.

Soon after, the internet was flooded with rumors, speculations, and whatnot, deeming that McGregor was looking to dump the bout with Chandler and look for better options.

While neither the UFC nor the Irish fighter himself has confirmed this, Chandler seems like he is not letting go. And given that he’s fought

Chandler even made a statemen when he arrived at the T-Mobile Arena, Vegas for UFC 303 despite not fighting on the night.

Is Chandler’s patience running out?

While he might not have been able to give them a 5-round banger he is known for, Michael Chandler has till managed to keep his word to UFC fans. Despite having his fight postponed indefinitely, Chandler seemed in good spirits as he showed up to UFC 303 to make an appearance.

He had previously announced it on Twitter and had been mocked by McGregor for it. Needless to say, this just makes their fight so much more interesting. With McGregor toying with him and fans making fun of him for wasting his own time, the American seems to be determined as ever.

As a matter of fact, given his blitzkrieg style of fighting, McGregor might not want to push him too far. It might have worked for the Irishman against Jose Aldo, but Chandler just hits that much harder.