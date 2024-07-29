mobile app bar

Belal Muhammad Responds ‘Boos to Tears’ Seeing Alexander Volkanovski Upset After UFC 304 Results

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Belal Muhammad Responds ‘Boos to Tears’ Seeing Alexander Volkanovski Upset After UFC 304 Results

Alexander Volkanovski and Belal Muhammad

Credits: IMAGO

Belal Muhammad is loving his time as UFC champion after proving so many people wrong. The American went into the fight as the underdog and came out as the champion. Not only did he win, but he won in dominant fashion, winning 4 out of the 5 rounds and giving the champ no space to even breathe. Following the fight, Muhammad has been going around reminding all his haters of what he has achieved.

In a video shared by ESPN on Instagram, former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looked dejected as Buffer announced ‘Bully’ as the winner. In response to his reaction, the champ commented on the post by saying,

“Told you the boos would change to tears “

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

The newly crowned UFC welterweight champion is having the time of his life proving his naysayers wrong and why wouldn’t he?

He has worked towards a title shot for years now. And it has been a long and winding road. And given that his people in Palestine are being reduced to dust and rubble en masse, this win would have made him feel some sort of vindication.

And seeing how he was able to dominate the champion, this was also a great personal victory for him.

‘Remember the Name’ even clapped back at critics who questioned his coach Horacio when he said his boxing has evolved.

Muhammad defends his coach’s ‘boxing like Canelo’ comment

Ahead of UFC 304, Belal Muhammad’s coach Horacio had spoken about how his boxing has improved. He even went on to compare him to the likes of Canelo Alvarez.

Naturally, the comment got a lot of criticism. However, following the fight, during the press conference, he clapped back at the haters,

“You heard my coach Horacio talk about [how] I got that Canelo boxing… You saw that jab. It was smacking him the whole time.”

To Muhammad’s credit, he was able to utilize the jab really well to make sure Edwards could never get going. He held the champ at bay using his jabs, which almost always found their mark.

The champ just had to remind the fans that his coach wasn’t lying when he said his boxing has evolved. But to say he now boxes like Canelo would still be a stretch.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these