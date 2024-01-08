Benoit Saint-Denis UFC Record: Is the French Fighter Undefeated?

The noted French UFC lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis has showcased his superb in-octagon prowess multiple times to date. While Saint-Denis earned KO and TKO victories over his last two rivals, he also boasts several submission wins in his pro-MMA career. Despite being on a five-fight win streak, Denis is currently one of the comparatively lesser-known names on the UFC roster. This is why several fans may be wondering whether he is undefeated in the UFC or not.

Denis has suffered one defeat in his UFC career so far at UFC 267. Most fans may agree that new faces in the UFC generally don’t get a fight on a PPV card. But, Dana White and Co. probably had big plans for Saint-Denis. They scheduled his debut fight for UFC 297, which took place on 30 October 2021. ‘The God Of War” was scheduled to fight Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos in the night.

But the night turned out to be a dreaded one for the Frenchman. After a pretty evenly matched first round, Saint-Denis got battered in the second round. Dos Santos’ knees caused considerable damage to Denis. They didn’t leave him able to counter as he kept on absorbing Zaleski’s fierce strikes. But even after showcasing insane toughness, Denis couldn’t help picking up a defeat in the very first UFC fight of his career.

But ‘The God of War’ forged a superb comeback right from his next fight. He started with a victory over Niklas Stolze at UFC Fight Night 207. He has since continued ramping up wins till his last fight against Matt Frevola at UFC 295.

The French lightweight currently holds a record of 5-1 in the UFC, while his pro-MMA career record stands at 13 -1. Well, a recent announcement from UFC CEO Dana White revealed that he was probably impressed by the 28-year-old’s performances.

Benoit Saint-Denis will fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 299

Saint-Denis appeared on the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani’s podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’ after his UFC 295 victory. In the conversation he said that he loved violent showdowns inside the octagon. This is why he wanted to fight the current ‘BMF’ champ, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

But Dana White and the company decided to test Denis one more time. The UFC head honcho recently took to his own ‘X’ account to make an announcement. He revealed that Saint-Denis will have to go through ‘The Highlight’s’ previous rival, Dustin Poirier next.

It will be the co-main event of the upcoming PPV, UFC 299, which will feature these two furious lightweights. Well, ‘The God OF War’ may not have got a fight against his preferred rival. Still, he stands a chance to make a huge leap in the rankings if he gains a victory over ‘The Diamond’.