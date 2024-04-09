BMF Justin Gaethje Laughs Off ‘Fatal Brain Disease’ and Withdrawal From Max Holloway Fight Rumor Ahead of UFC 300

Justin Gaethje laughed off the speculations of him pulling out of his UFC 300 fight. Gaethje is days away from his fight against Max Holloway. He will defend his BMF title against the former UFC Featherweight champion in one of the most stacked cards in the history of the organization. As usual, ahead of the fight, random rumors and controversies came up on social media. ‘The Highlight’ could not help but laugh after reading some of them.

Justin Gaethje is in red-hot form at the moment. His last fight saw him beat one of the deadliest fighters in the division, Dustin Poirier, to clinch the BMF title. In episode 6 of the Road to UFC 300 series on YouTube, the BMF champion read a rumor about him pulling out of the fight. Reacting on the same, Gaethje said,

“These sons of b*tches dude. The internet is undefeated.”

Justin Gaethje was heading into the gym for his sparring session ahead of the fight when he sat down to read the fake news. He could not help but think how creative the people on the internet have become to come up with such rumors. In reality, the bout is very much on and Gaethje is well and truly ready to defend his belt against Max Holloway this weekend.

‘The Highlight’ recently spoke about his game plan for ‘Blessed’ on Saturday night. Gaethje will not be holding back come the fight night.

Justin Gaethje describes his game plan against Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje will look to be on the offence right from the beginning against Max Holloway. The BMF champion would further want to stay true to his moniker, ‘The Highlight’ and add another one to his resume. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Gaethje described his ideal situation for the fight. He said,

“If I can cut his eye, break his arm, cause him to not be able to walk anymore, that sounds like an ideal situation for me rather than putting him to sleep.”

Justin Gaethje wants to hurt Max Holloway instead of putting him to sleep. However, he knows that the former champion will come out looking for the finish. Infact, Max Holloway has one of the best chins in the organization and thus, it would be difficult for Gaethje to knock him out. As things stands, both fighters are out for blood and want to come out with a dominant victory at the historic UFC 300 card.