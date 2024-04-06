“Cut His Eye, Break His Arm”: Justin Gaethje Predicts Brutal End to Max Holloway’s BMF Aspiration at UFC 300

UFC 300 is just a few weeks away and promises to be one of the most exciting fight cards in recent memory. Apart from multiple ranked fighters, the card also features a whopping seven former or current champions including Max Holloway who takes on Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt. Prior to the fight, there were some strong words issued by ‘The Highlight,’ where he made his intentions of hurting his opponent quite clear. Moreover, with the D-Day drawing close, Gaethje has upped the level of violence he predicts for his fight against Holloway.

Gaethje is one of the most lethal finishers that has ever stepped foot in the octagon. In fact, violence is almost guaranteed every time he fights. Moreover, he is currently on a two-fight win streak, with his latest one being a brutal knockout win over Dustin Poirier.

In the build-up to his fight against Holloway, ‘The Highlight’ recently sat down for an interview with Mike Bohn of ‘MMA Junkie.’ During the interview, Gaethje detailed the violent plans he has in store, claiming,

“I mean I can guess the best case scenario. Again, I have a lot of respect for Max. If I can cut his eye and break his arm, cause him to not be able to walk anymore, that sounds like an ideal situation for me rather than putting him to sleep. But I know he is going to be trying to knock me out. So I will have no hard feelings to myself or anything if I do put him to sleep.”

Max Holloway dismisses concerns about fighting Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway usually absorbs a lot of damage in his fights which will be a huge cause for concern against Gaethje. ‘The Highlight’ lands 7.35 significant strikes per minute whereas Holloway has a record of absorbing 4.75 significant strikes in the same time.

There has been a lot of concern amongst fans and pundits about the possible damage Holloway will incur when fighting Justin Gaethje. However, those concerns do not bother Holloway. In a recent interview, the 32-year-old dismissed any notion that he was scared going into the fight.



He stated that Gaethje bleeds just like all of his other opponents and that if he had the chance to, he would not shy away from fighting Francis Ngannou either. Needless to say, Max Holloway has always been a fearless fighter ready to take on the toughest challenges. However, fans have the right to be worried given how his last and only trip to lightweight panned out.