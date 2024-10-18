mobile app bar

Bo Nickal Fires Back at Darren Till With Simple Three-Word Response Over Mockery of His Training

Kishore R
Published

Bo Nickal and Darren Till

Credits: IMAGN

In a rather surprising turn of events, former UFC contender Darren Till has come out to mock undefeated surging middleweight Bo Nickal, taunting the American with a cheeky little tweet. And guess what? The 28-year-old Colorado native has a sarcastic response to it.

Recently, the Brit reacted to the training footage of Nickal with a series of laughter emojis before he took the Lord’s name to mock him after a 30-second clip of the American on the punching bag went viral.

In response, Nickal remained calm and keyed in a simple tweet that read –

“Love you Darren.” 

While it seems like there isn’t anything more to his tweet, Nickal showed his character, staying composed, realizing Till’s intention, and simply shrugged it off like a Chad.

Bo Nickal Teases Potential November Fight at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden
Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) reacts to defeating Val Woodburn (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As of now, Till is waiting for his next boxing bout after winning his exhibition debut in July. While the former welterweight/middleweight contender has parted ways with the UFC, he is still envisioning a return to rekindle his second title run.

In fact, the Brit remains unsigned for his next bout and the free time has him poking the NCAA Division 1 wrestler.

Speaking of whom,  Nickal, also considered the American wrecking ball is slated to face Paul Craig at UFC 309 and is hoping to add another one in the win column, extending his winning streak to 7.

Amidst Till’s taunts, the American seems steadily focused and committed to his next assignment. He was seen training seriously, raining down punches in a social media post.

Nickal gets ready for return to octagon

The unbeaten middleweight is slated to take on the biggest challenge of his career, Paul Craig, on the main card of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

With the event scheduled to go down on November 16, Nickal has recently been seen training avariciously. In a recent social media outing, the American even posted a video of him honing his ground-and-pound game.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by No Bickal (@morenobickal)

In the video, Australian grappler Izaak Michell can be seen holding a pad for him as he pounded the pads with brutal strikes.

As of right now, the southpaw is on a tear in the UFC, winning all of his bouts in the promotion with the last two of his victories coming against Cody Brundage at UFC 300 and Val Woodburn at UFC 290.

While wrestling has always been his stronghold, with new training videos emerging, it looks like the unbeaten American is leveling up. becoming more than just a one-dimensional fighter. But he’ll need to go some distance before he can be taken seriously as a top contender. Right now, that’s far from the case.

