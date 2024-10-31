Bo Nickal Shares His Daily Grind Before Major Fight at UFC 309

Undefeated UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is gearing up for his UFC 309 showdown with Paul Craig, in what will be his toughest challenge yet and the 28-year-old former NCAA Division 1 wrestler has his nose to the grindstone.

The American is training twice a day for the upcoming bout on November 16 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, something he has now chosen to share with the community.

Training at the American Top Team’s facility in Coconut Creek, Florida, Nickal’s daily grind starts at 10.30 in the morning with a session of light sparring, followed by a brief stretch of grappling with coach, Izaak Michell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nickal (@nobickal1)

Following a visit to Michael Chandler to fulfill his vlogging duties, Nickal returns to the gym for a grueling high-rep endurance workout consisting of five different drills at 6 PM. This includes four drop-set weighted exercises – bench press, rear foot elevated lunges, shoulder press, and tricep pull-down.

This is followed by a session to hell on the treadmill.

Despite this, his fellow middleweight colleague, Khamzat Chimaev remains unimpressed with the American.

Chimaev wants Nickal to grow up

Two undefeated fighters both with a strong wrestling background are on a collision course down the line. It might not happen tomorrow but the way their stories are building up parallel to each other, it’s only a matter of time. Of course, Chimaev, after his impressive win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 is comparatively far ahead of the curve.

However, this hasn’t stopped them from trading online barbs. Chimaev was asked by Nina Marie Daniele about his thoughts on the Penn State college wrestling champion.

And ‘Borz’ couldn’t care less if he tried. Explaining that Nickal was too young for MMA, he stated that if they were to trade inside an octagon right now, it would be an easy payday for him.

“This guy… has to grow up. If we fight now, I’m gonna smash that guy easy, first round. Maybe later, when I’m older, he’ll give me a tougher fight, but for sure I’m gonna win that time as well.”

Nickal too doesn’t hold Chimaev in very high esteem and claims that the Chechen has no accountability and doesn’t treat the sport professionally.

With the two constantly trading shots, as time comes, a fight is sure to follow in the future but for now, Nickal needs to hold his horses and focus on climbing up the ranks.