Brendan Schaub Drops Two Words After UFC 305 Prediction Flops, Just Like Drake’s $450K Bet

Brendan Schaub had predicted that Israel Adesanya would dominate Dricus Du Plessis. He had spoken a great deal about how the former champion being well-rested, trained, looking stronger. And while his prediction was kind of right, with Izzy dominating the fight, the former champ did tap out, resulting is a bit of an embarrassing situation for Schaub.

In fact, the MMA pundit did not hide his shame, he instead doubled down and started trolling himself on X.

Reacting to a stat about Drake being 17-189 in sports bets, Schaub simply said:

“Same same”

The post claimed that the Canadian rapper had won just 17 bets and lost 189 sporting bets, which is of course, not true. But he did pick Adesanya to win, so Twitter doesn’t really care. They have collectively decided that the curse is real and so now, it is.

Meanwhile, the embarrassment was made even worse for Drake since he bet close to half a million dollars on his close friend.

Regardless, both Drake and Schaub got called out by DDP for their lack of faith in him. But Drake only got a thank, Schaub got called a ‘never been’!

DDP puts Schaub in place

Dricus Du Plessis has kept receipts of everyone who didn’t think he would win. And former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub was right on top of the list alongside Drake.

Following his win over Adesanya, the champ had to remind Schaub of his prediction and then just called him out for never being the main guy at anything.

“@BrendanSchaub great prediction.. You has been JK haha you’ve never been”

Dricus du Plessis made sure to remind Brendan Schaub that he predicted Israel Adesanya was going to “beat the sh*t out of him” YT / @BrendanSchaub, @joeroganhq #UFC305 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OiDcGikJcN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 18, 2024

That was a bit of a low blow but DDP is the same guy who made Sean Strickland drop the Malboro Man act and cry on screen, at podcasts and everything in between.

He then went and did the same to Izzy at a live presser. So, that South African boy knows where it hurts the most and keeps going at it, not unlike what he did to Izzy during the fight.

Now coming back to Schaub, he probably saw this coming. He himself had predicted that it was not a good sign to see Drake had joined him in betting on Adesanya winning.

After being dominated for the entire duration of the fight, an exhausted Du Plessis got went all out on a three-punch combo that stunned ‘The Last Stylebender’. He then jumped on his back and executed a rear naked choke to end the fight.