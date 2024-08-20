Brendan Schaub Eats His Words After Israel Adesanya Falls Short at UFC 305:: “He’s Just Good at Everything”

Brendan Schaub’s prediction for UFC 305 went horribly wrong as Dricus du Plessis elevated his game to another level in the championship rounds and defeated Israel Adesanya. Following Adesanya’s loss, the former UFC heavyweight fighter had to give the champion his props in his latest YouTube video.

Schaub often gives his predictions for big fights and just like Drake, he has had a very bad track record when he picks a side.

For UFC 305, he had picked Izzy believing that the former middleweight champion was looking fitter, stronger and had been well rested. And he was right… till he wasn’t.

Izzy dominated DDP for a majority of the fight, only to be taken out after signaling for that ‘Max Holloway let’s fight’ callout in the middle of the octagon and get mauled and choked out by the South African.

Following the fight, Schaub admitted he was wrong and gave DDP his flowers saying that the champion always figured out a way to get the job done.

“He just always figures out a way to get the job done. That’s what he’s world-class at. Toughness, 10, you would say he’s just the best fighter, he’s just good at everything.”

My bad DDP. End of the day dude always finds a way to win. pic.twitter.com/DCrC2Iyz7e — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 19, 2024

By the time, however, the damage had been done. DDP took to Twitter and called Schaub a ‘has been’ for his prediction. The former UFC fighter couldn’t even be mad at him as he responded to the comment.

Schaub left speechless after DDP’s ‘has been’ remark

Schaub had predicted a fairytale ending to Israel Adesanya’s comeback. However, his prediction was so wrong that he couldn’t even defend himself.

DDP won the title by choking out Adesanya and then went on to call Schaub a ‘has been’ and a ‘never been’.

When the former UFC fighter saw what Du Plessis had called him, he just chose to back down and take one.

“Fair play. I’d be mad too. DDP is a monster.”

Fair play. I’d be mad too. DDP is a monster. https://t.co/zmvakoIq1n — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 19, 2024

It will be interesting to see if the South African native can continue his run and keep silencing everyone who is doubting him. Of course, this would mean fighting either Sean Strickland next or eventually defending his title against a returning Alex Pereira.