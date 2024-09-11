Canelo Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor? Dana White ‘Puts a Pin’ on Blockbuster Boxing Showdown

Despite having his hands full with the upcoming super event—UFC 306, the promotion’s first-ever card at the coveted Sphere—UFC boss Dana White recently dropped an update on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Canelo Alvarez boxing bout. While ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t fought since his 10-round debut defeat to Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Uncle Dana didn’t let the rumors die down. Instead, the 55-year-old advised holding on to the thought of McGregor’s return.

Speaking to boxing reporter Manouk Akopyan during an exclusive, White was asked about the possibility of a blockbuster Canelo – McGregor boxing match. To which Dana said,

“Let’s put a pin on that.”

Dana initially tried to laugh it off, pretending he didn’t hear the question precisely. However, he couldn’t dodge it when Akopyan pressed on. Surprisingly, White did not rule out the possibility of a super fight, although he sidestepped the topic without revealing much further.

In addition to that, Canelo has previously revealed his desire for a crossover fight, targeting former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

For the unversed, McGregor and Canelo have been beefing, constantly mocking and trading shots at one another online, which has prompted fans to speculate. Now, with this intriguing response from White, a fight cannot be ruled out. After all, it was White who helped Conor realize his big dream of fighting ‘Money’ Mayweather, reportedly making the Irishman $100 million.

McGregor ups the ante and fires more shots at Canelo

UFC icon McGregor is a massive draw, make no mistake about it. His fighting style, charisma, and ability to talk smack have earned him this reputation. Although he is currently in a rut—having suffered back-to-back losses and career-altering injuries—the Dubliner is still making headlines and stirring excitement.

McGregor constantly engages in online tirades, stirring up controversies to keep his stock high. Recently, the 36-year-old has found a new rival in boxing superstar Alvarez. With UFC 306 taking precedence, McGregor has taken a few jabs at the Mexican, who is slated to defend his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles against Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena on the same date (15 September).

Backing Saudi Advisor Turki Alalshikh’s decision to sponsor the UFC event, Conor belittled the boxing champion. In his now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote,

“Canelo is a cornflake. He has about 300k buys in him. He does not generate nothing near what he seeks to be paid. UFC NOCHE is going to run them from the strip. Sheik Turki was right moving on. CANELO DOESN’T SELL.”

And now with Uncle Dana’s recent remark, we might have ourselves a wild super event shortly.