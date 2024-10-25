‘Can’t Win Anything’: Paige VanZant’s Power Slap 9 Showdown Ends in Draw Leaving Fans Disappointed

Paige VanZant’s journey in the world of Power Slap has taken an unexpected turn, leaving fans less than thrilled. Competing at Power Slap 9 in Abu Dhabi just days before UFC 308, VanZant faced off against Chelsea Dodson for not winning!

While she made an impressive debut in the slap-fighting ring, her showdown with Dodson ended in a draw, sparking disappointment and frustration among fans who were expecting a decisive W.

So, despite her success in other combat sports, VanZant’s mixed results in Power Slap have left fans questioning her future.

Since leaving the UFC in 2020, VanZant has tried her hand at different combat sports, her latest being Dana White’s Power Slap.

Paige VanZant vs. Chelsea Dodson ends in a draw at #PowerSlap9 pic.twitter.com/XpiBP3n7U4 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 24, 2024



At Power Slap 9 in Abu Dhabi, ahead of UFC 308 however, VanZant faced Chelsea Dodson, wife of UFC veteran John Dodson. VanZant was favored, but a second-round penalty for “clubbing” set her back.

Needing a knockout, she couldn’t deliver, leading to a surprising unanimous draw and a mixed fan reaction.

One fan said, “Draw?! I swear Paige getting preferential treatment since her first match!”. Another fan questioned how she managed to not win at slapping and said, “How the f*ck can you draw in this.”

A disappointed fan let his frustration known saying “Paige can’t win any anything. Geez.” Meanwhile, a concerned fan passive aggressively said VanZant wasn’t long for this sport- “I hope my girl doesn’t gets attached to this sport.”

A fan commented something everyone will probably be thinking at the end of every slap-fighting event, “But, at least they both go away with more brain damage”.

But despite the draw, VanZant was optimistic about her prospects in the ‘sport’ and vowed to come back soon, better than ever.

Paige VanZant promises a strong comeback

The former UFC and BKFC fighter was penalized in the second round for “clubbing,” after unintentionally connecting with her wrist and arm rather than just her hand.

The foul caused a small cut on Dodson’s face, resulting in a point deduction that left VanZant without a clear path to victory without a knockout.

“Well guys, Power Slap is over. Went home with the draw. I accidentally clubbed,” VanZant shared on Instagram.

“That was my fault. Still learning. I just have to get my distance right for the next one.”

Well, she’s not going anywhere. Despite Dana White’s claims about PowerSlap being bigger than NFL, NBA, or whatever else he had cooking in his mind, VanZant, is the biggest name in there. So, it’s unlikely that they just let her up and leave.