“100% Back”: Paige VanZant Reveals Her Return to ‘MMA Grind’ Ahead of GFL Debut Amidst Power Slap Training

Paige VanZant during the Q&A after the UFC Fight Night 127 London Weigh In s at the O2, London, England on 16 March 2018. Credit IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Former UFC star Paige VanZant claims she’s set to return to a ‘grind’ of mixed martial arts training ahead of her GFL debut. VanZant, a former headliner and perennial contender during her long-term tenure with the UFC, will return to the cage later this year.

And competing through the entire spectrum of combat sports, ranging from bare-knuckle fighting to the controversial slap fighting league, VanZant decided she had had enough of the B-leagues.

“Honestly, a 100% percent [I’m] back to like the MMA grind,” VanZant told MMA on SiriusXM. “I signed with the GFL, so I’ll be competing. I believe their first date is May 11th. is the first card that they’ll have.”, she informed the media.

VanZant has been training with the American top team. But throughout the year, she has had a few other training camps as well, depending on her schedule. “I always just take opportunities as they come.”, she said.

“100% back to the MMA grind.”@paigevanzant discusses making her MMA return for GFL, Power Slap, and her status with BKFC Source: MMA Today w/@RJcliffordMMA & @AngieOverkill pic.twitter.com/u5guVJ31fn — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 27, 2025

And why did she suddenly decide to leave bare-knuckle and PowerSlap? Well, MMA has always been her first choice. And it seemed difficult to train in the sport in a manner that complimented her training for bare knucke.

“I think having to, you know, change like your style and like there’s a lot of changes between MMA and bare-knuckle boxing, VanZant continued.

So, if and when her GFL stint is over, will she ever return to the UFC? After all, it’s what shot her to fame.

VanZant boasts ‘incredible’ relationship with Mr. White

Helping to stoke some interest in Power Slap with her signature, VanZant has so far competed twice with the Dana White-backed outfit.

Furthermore, VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, was also afforded a short-notice Octagon debut by White at UFC Seattle last weekend, prevailing with a win.

Needless to say, the VanZant family is close to the UFC bossman.

“I love Dana (White),” VanZant told talkSPORT. “I have always had an incredible relationship with him. Even when I chose to leave the UFC as a free agent. I think he has a very good understanding of what business is.”, VanZant added crediting the UFC bossman.

“And we have to look at ourselves as athletes and business is business… I left the UFC, but obviously, I came back for Power Slap.” the former UFC star concluded, citing a thoroughly professional mindset between both parties.

During her run with the UFC, VanZant was propelled to the main event scene early in her tenure. Twice featured in headliners, she would suffer a pair of losses to Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. The veteran would then depart the Octagon officially back in 2020.