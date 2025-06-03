After UFC Fight Night Shocker, Dana White’s $750 Million Empire Shaken by Loss of a Big Name for an Event

Dana White with the fans at Fontaine Bleu for PowerSlap 12 on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas

The Power Slap League’s upcoming event, Power Slap 13, has been dealt a serious blow following the withdrawal of one of the event’s biggest stars.

The promotion, founded in 2022 by UFC boss Dana White, has continued to grow following its breakthrough with TBS-broadcast reality show Power Slap: Road to the Title.

Despite the controversies associated with the promotion and criticism from professional boxers and fighters, including UFC 316 headliner Sean O’Malley, Power Slap continues to attract significant online audiences. The League’s Instagram account currently boasts 6.2 million followers.

However, with Power Slap 13 set for June 27th, during UFC International Fight Week no less, a former UFC fighter set to feature in a historic title match has dropped out of their scheduled bout.

Paige VanZant was set to face Mikael-Michelle Brown in a rematch, with VanZant hoping to make it consecutive victories against Brown. The difference this time, though, is that the fight was going to be for the inaugural Power Slap Flyweight Championship.

Whoever won the bout would have their name etched in history as the first flyweight champ in the Power Slap League. Sadly, that title will not be bestowed upon VanZant, who shared the disappointing news via her Instagram earlier today.

“Unfortunately, I had to pull out [of Power Slap 13], I have a pretty severe neck injury,” revealed VanZant.

“If it was not such a big deal I definitely would still compete, especially because I was just really excited. It’s such a big deal and I was so excited for Power Slap to give me the opportunity to fight for a title,” she added on a disappointed note.

As well as slap fighting, VanZant has appeared in the UFC, where she holds a 5-4 record. VanZant has also featured for BKFC and AEW, feuding with former WWE world champions Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho in the latter.

VanZant’s withdrawal heaps further pressure onto White’s promotions, following the UFC Fight Night shocker that saw Maycee Barber force a last-minute cancellation last weekend.

Barber was due to face Erin Blanchfield in the main event, but was declared medically unfit backstage due to a seizure. Blanchfield was left confused by the incident, as she was already waiting for Barber in the Octagon, such was the lateness of the cancellation.

Combined with VanZant’s withdrawal, it will surely lead to questions over the safety and well-being of fighters competing in White’s promotions.

Jon Jones makes his feelings known about PowerSlap

Power Slap continues to be met with controversy, and with its UFC alignment, the promotion often becomes a source of questions when interviewers come face-to-face with UFC stars. Heavyweight champ Jon Jones is no exception.

Sitting down with Nina-Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama, late last year, Jones played it coy in his discussions around the new venture.

“Honestly, I support anything that Dana White is doing. It [Power Slap] is different, but different doesn’t necessarily mean bad,” judged Jones.

“It’s giving some tough guys out there a chance at fame, what they do with their fame is up to them. It’s entertaining people, it’s giving people a home,” he claimed.

“There are different strokes for different folks. But yeah, I do think it’s very dangerous. You’re gonna get slapped and that’s the thing I don’t quite support. It’s a wild sport. But I respect you guys, I really do, because it takes some balls to stand there and get slapped in the face in front of the world,” Jones diplomatically added.

While VanZant’s Instagram post stated that her injury was ‘spontaneous’ and supposedly ‘didn’t come from training’, she will inevitably be viewed as an example of the dangers that slap fighting presents to its competitors.

The loss of VanZant will be a commercial blow for White’s promotion, but renewed discussions around the potential for serious injury may have long-term effects on that impressive $750 million valuation.