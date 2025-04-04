Paige VanZant’s Slap! WWE Icon Rey Mysterio Accepts the Challenge While Nina Marie Daniele Declines

Enjoying a somewhat fleeting stint with Power Slap, UFC alum Paige VanZant’s prowess with her hands seems to be enough to receive both praise and disapproval from a pair of critics. But, it can’t be that bad if WWE legend Rey Mysterio was into it, right?

VanZant, a former flyweight and strawweight contender during her spell with the UFC, returns to action with a summer debut with the newly-minted GFL. She will take on Bellator MMA veteran Randi Field in a lightweight pairing.

However, during her layoff from the Octagon, the Oregon native has plyed her trade in a host of combat sports. After failing to prevail with the BKFC (0-2), VanZant was featured in a trio of Power Slap outings in 2024.

This led her to see an unturn in fortunes. VanZant scored a pair of victories in decision outings, sandwiched between a draw result.

These performances have drawn responses from one of sports entertainment’s biggest names. Professional wrestling ace, Rey Mysterio Jr. has welcomed the chance to take a full-force slap from VanZant. For one reason or another.

“Just because it’s her (Paige VanZant), yeah,” Rey Mysterio Jr. replied to Nina Marie-Daniele.

“I would take one, yes. I would take one, but it would have to go on one”, he added rather gleefully.

Interestingly, ever the fire-starter, Daniele herself wants no part of PVZ’s slapping prowess- denying the chance to ever stand across the podium from the mixed martial arts star.

“There’s zero chance I take a slap from Paige VanZant,” Daniele posted on her Instagram story. But she need not worry. VanZant herself isn’t looking to go back to work with PowerSlap.

VanZant has also recently admitted lamenting ending with the UFC back in 2020.

VanZant weighs up potential UFC return

And while booked for her official GFL debut against Field, VanZant seems to be missing the Octagon setting. Making the walk alongside her husband, Austin Vanderford, in February this year for his UFC Seattle debut win, she admitted she missed the promotion and what it brings.

“I love Dana (White),” VanZant told talkSPORT.

“I have always had an incredible relationship with him. Even when I chose to leave the UFC as a free agent. I think he has a very good understanding of what business is.”, VanZant added, crediting the UFC bossman.

“And we have to look at ourselves as athletes and business is business… I left the UFC, but obviously, I came back for Power Slap”, she noted.

During her run with the Octagon promotion, VanZant had 9 fights in six years between 2016-202o. Despite starting her UFC career with a three-fight win streak, VanZant fell off hard after the fourth fight in 2015, where former champion Rose Namajunas got the better of her.

She would win only two of her next five fights before bowing out of competition in 2020 after a loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251.