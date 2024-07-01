“Card Was Cursed”: Israel Adesanya’s Instant Reaction to Alex Pereira Knocking Out Jiri Prochazka

Did Alex Pereira cut Jiri Prochazka a slice of voodoo?. No, fighters don’t do that when they can just use their left hands to end people. But former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya believes that the UFC 303 card was just cursed!

‘The Last Stylebender’ always watches the big UFC cards and films his reaction for his fans on YouTube. So naturally, he tuned in on Saturday night to watch ‘Poatan’ take on Prochazka with the light heavyweight title on the line.

The fight promised to be a slugfest with both fighters being known for their impressive knockout power. Unfortunately for Adesanya, the fight didn’t turn out as he expected.

The pair have an old rivalry that has seen them fight twice in the octagon already. So it makes sense that Adesanya was rooting for Prochazka to beat Alex Pereira.

However, things didn’t quite workout that way as ‘Poatan’ reminded the fighting world just how deadly he is inside the ring. Nodding his head, the former champions said,

“Damn that is bad. Oh it’s bad, damn. This card was cursed, your ju-ju didn’t work.”

Adesanya’s friends were also hoping the Brazilian fighter would lose. In fact, one of them even recreated a ‘shamanic’ ritual as a joke, to help Prochazka win the fight.

However, Pereira had different plans. ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be thanking the stars that he moved up in weight. But does that mean that the two will never face again? It’s a feud that dates back to their days before the UFC. So, its safe to say, yes they will meet again inside an octgon.

Now, while Adesanya’s fight reaction was very nonchalant, but there’s one fighter who missed it entirely due to technical issues in a hilarious series of events.

Slow internet in Australia messes up UFC 303 streaming for former champ

Israel Adesanya’s good friend and training partner Alexander Volkanovski has the same itinerary for big UFC cards; react to the fights, and upload it on YouTube.’The Great’ was doing the exact that during the Pereira fight when something unfortunate happened.

“So we don’t miss it again, let’s go live. We go live, and the fight is over…We were lagging and what not….I don’t know what I gotta change to make that not happen again.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened to Volkanovski. Along with Alex Pereira’s latest KO, he has had a number of technical mishaps in the past. That said, streaming isn’t his primary skill, its knocking people’s heads off and hopefully he can get back to doing just that really soon.