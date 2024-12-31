Chael Sonnen Names Team Khabib Nurmagomedov the Only Realest in MMA: ‘They All Dress and Eat the Same’

Chael Sonnen is thoroughly impressed with Team Khabib Nurmagomedov and has called it the “realest team in MMA.” Sonnen praised the way Khabib and his teammates operate, where everyone is treated equally, regardless of their financial status or fame.

On his YouTube channel, the former UFC middleweight contender spoke about the discipline and the camaraderie the Dagestani camp has shown in this ruthless sport.

He also highlighted how lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, despite being the team’s most financially successful member, receives no special treatment. Instead, the entire squad follows the same rules, trains together, and maintains a level of discipline and equality rarely seen in modern MMA camps.

“They will all eat the same thing, they will all dress the same, and they will all be at practice at the same time. They’re a very real team. They are the realest team that we have in MMA.”

This dynamic, according to Sonnen, is what sets Team Khabib apart from the rest. It’s not just about winning fights, it’s about fostering a culture of equity and mutual respect that ensures everyone works just as hard as the next person. Everyone wants to be at the top but no one is willing to step on another’s toes or push them down to make it happen.

For example, when Khabib was the lightweight champion, Islam never made an effort to challenge for the title. And they have extended this courtesy to friends of the camp as well. With Belal Muhammad as welterweight champ, Islam has maintained that he won’t be moving up to 170 lbs to challenge for the title.

For Sonnen, this kind of team culture is a rarity in a sport where individual accolades often overshadow teamwork.

The Dagestani camp is known to function as a hive, with Khabib at its head. And it is because of this collective mentality that they have a real chance of making history at UFC 311.

Two world titles on the line in January

The night kicks off with Usman Nurmagomedov taking on Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. After much fuss and repeated public callouts, Usman has managed to get Merab to sign on the dotted lines and put the title up for the taking against him.

But it will be easier said than done. While, on paper, Usman seems to be more skilled, Merab is a relentless pressure machine and can out-grapple the Dagestani into a decision win. It is exactly what he did when he faced Sean O’Malley at UFC: Noche earlier this year.

So, Usman will have his task cut out for him. But if he wins the bantamweight title, it will be the second title Team Khabib holds on the night. At least until the main event.

Islam will feature as the showstopper to defend his lightweight title against rising star Arman Tsarukyan. A successful fight would cement Makhachev’s dominance in the division. He will have had four successful title defenses, most by any lightweight champion in UFC history, and will be looking for greener pastures.

However, at that moment, he will have made Team Khabib the only team in the UFC with two active world champions in their ranks.