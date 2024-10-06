Chael Sonnen Plays Instigator as Terence Crawford Calls Out Teofimo Lopez Instead of Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen is doing his best impression of an instigator as he pushes Terence Crawford to respond to Nate Diaz. Now, a man who struggled against the likes of Jake Paul, should not be looking to fight arguably the deadliest boxer in the world. Makes no sense to anyone, right? But Chael Sonnen wants to see it happen and is pushing for it.

So recently when ‘Bud’ called out Teofimo Lopez without responding to Diaz, Uncle Chael decided he won’t stand for it.

“Don’t know anything about Teo but have been waiting on your response to @NateDiaz209.”

Don’t know anything about Teo but have been waiting on your response to @NateDiaz209 . https://t.co/a7BT8acX79 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 5, 2024

The ‘Stockton Slugger’ is currently a free agent and has been putting on exhibition fights. He last fought Jorge Masvidal in July this year and beat him via majority decision.

He is now looking to set up the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor and take on ‘Bud‘ Crawford as well. Essentially, in line with true Diaz heritage, if there’s a fight to be had, Nate wants in on it. And it has to be in boxing since that’s where UFC fighters go to make money.

UFC is the liberal arts degree of combat sports. You love it because it feels right, but if you go limit your skills and instincts to that one other thing, the family eats well. It’s why UFC stars want to end their careers with boxing gloves.

Nate Diaz is no different. He recently revealed his plans for the future And ‘surprise surprise MF’ the king wants the McGregor trilogy fight

Diaz wants Conor trilogy

Despite having sort of retired from MMA, Nate Diaz is still in great shape as he is constantly in the gym working out and training. And although he has shifted his attention to boxing at the moment, he still remembers his grudges from the UFC.

In a recent tweet, he called out Conor McGregor looking to set up their trilogy fight. Why Terrence Crawford is in there, one might need to question Diaz themselves about it. Or Chael Sonnen, if they really want the three-minute answer to that question!

“I Box Crawford and fight conor next 168 lfg”

168 lfg pic.twitter.com/pLzj7zpEaR — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 4, 2024

Now, with ‘The Notorious’ himself looking for his next opponent, the UFC could just set it up as the first super fight in the company. A Conor McGregor return with Nate Diaz for one elusive third fight could sell more than The Sphere.

But it will be interesting to see if the UFC even let the Stockton native fight for the organization again. And with Diaz getting a taste of the boxing money, it’s hard to see him come back to the cage.