Chael Sonnen Predicts Upset, Blasts Alex Pereira for Choosing ‘Dangerous’ Khalil Rountree Bout at UFC 307

Former middleweight contender Chael Sonnen still believes UFC Light Heavyweight Champion , Alex Pereira has picked the wrong opponent for his next fight. The Brazilian will take on Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah next weekend in his third title defense in this year against a KO artist.

This matchup is expected to be fireworks since both fighters possessing one punch KO power but Sonnen is of the opinion that the champion will not get past the American come Saturday night.

When the UFC announced that Pereira is taking on Rountree, fans were very critical of him for picking the American Muay Thai specialist over Magomed Ankalaev.

However, Sonnen had come out and stated that the fans are underestimating the American. It’s now only week to the fight but it seems like Uncle Chael is sticking to his prediction. In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show on YouTube, he said:

“It is brewing for an upset and I’m not giving a prediction but I’m telling you now, everything that could be wrong for Pereira….Khalil only has to hit him one time and Khalil will put him down.”

Sonnen does not think Alex Pereira has faced someone with the same KO power as Rountree, essentially rendering this match up where it becomes a case of who finds whose chin first.

But as grim as they are, these predictions do not seem to be weighing on the champ or anyone from his camp. In fact, Pereira feels more confident and ready than ever.

Pereira and Teixeira have created a monster

‘Poatan’ is a fighter that was carefully crafted by the hands of former UFC Champion Glover Teixeira, and Plinio Cruz.

Ahead of his next fight, the Brazilian spoke about how he is finally understanding the game and everything is coming to him. If two division champion Alex Pereira is just understanding the sport, then what hope is there for the rest of the mere mortals.

Meanwhile, his coach Plinio Cruz, amidst the negative predictions for their camp, has faith in this ‘monster’ that they have created ahead of the fight,

“He’s definitely one of the best in this generation….He’s ready man, he’s ready for any challenge, I respect Khalil a lot….I believe in the monster that me and Glover created.”

“I believe in the monster that me and Glover created.” Glover Teixeira and Plinio Cruz are pleased with Alex Pereira’s success in the UFC #UFC307 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/OrSsaB7IvP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 30, 2024

The Brazilian team seems to be hell bent on breaking UFC record after record with the way they are ploughing through the division.

Now, Khalil Rountree will be looking to put an end to the ‘Poatan’ era by hunting down the hunter in what will be his first title shot.