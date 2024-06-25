Chael Sonnen Raises Eyebrows Over Conor McGregor’s Toe Injury, Questions Lack of Photo Proof

Most people don’t want anything to do with Conor McGregor. If they are above the age of 50 and they see at a bar, they just walk away. Healthcare is expensive at 50 without all that McGregor smoke. But there’s a guy, nearing 50, who is all about that fighter’s life and he thinks McGregor’s toe isn’t that hurt!

For the third time in the same week, Chael Sonnen has called out the Irishman over the legitimacy of his injury.

‘The Notorious’ had earlier pulled out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler stating a toe injury and ‘The American Gangster’ has not let him hear the end of it ever since.

The beef started when Sonnen made comments about Conor McGregor during an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show alongside Daniel Cormier. The former middleweight contender claimed that the Irishman hadn’t actually suffered an injury but was in rehab.

Well, Sonnen has decided to go back for seconds as he brought up the topic yet again on the latest episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show when he said,

“A discolored toe that may or may not be broken and by the way, may or may not be his toe….He wasn’t in the photo, like all he had to do was pull the camera back a few inches and get his face.”

The photo of Conor McGregor’s toe isn’t entirely convincing to the Bad Guy. The former UFC fighter believes it could be someone else’s toe.

Regardless, even if McGregor wasn’t lying, it’s not like Sonnen is letting him go. In an earlier tweet, he had made fun of the former lightweight champion by claiming he had broken his toe due to his own stupid habits.

Chael Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor’s fashion sense for toe injury.

In a recent tweet, the ‘Bad Guy’ had laughed at McGregor, claiming that he was a guy who didn’t wore dress shoes with no socks, which is why his toe had fallen off.

“Conor Macgregor A guy who wears dress shoes w/no socks Then acts surprised when his TOE falls off”

It should be noted that this is physically improbable and should, be taken with a pinch of salt like one does when Uncle Chael claims to be undefeated. Regardless, it’s still hilarious. These are two of the best trash talkers in the business and we are here for it!