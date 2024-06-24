“Shoes w/No Socks”: Chael Sonnen Escalates Feud With Conor McGregor, Targets His Fashion and UFC 303 Fallout

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor are beefing and for the first time in his professional career, the Irishman is getting burned. The beef began when Sonnen tried to defend the Irishman’s decision to pull out of UFC 303. However, McGregor did not see it that way and now, the ‘Bad Guy’ is just swinging at anything he’s can land that moves, or in the case of McGregor’s toe, that doesn’t.

Following the UFC Saudi Arabia event, Chael Sonnen has decided to step up the trash-talking by making fun of Conor McGregor’s fashion sense.

Commenting on McGregor’s footwear and the lack of socks, Sonnen blamed his irresponsible fashion statement as the reason for his toe ‘falling off’.

“Conor Macgregor A guy who wears dress shoes w/no socks Then acts surprised when his TOE falls off”

Sonnen is retired and currently serves as one of the UFC vets with media commitments as an expert on the subject. However, he might also on the lookout for a new boxing opponent.

Following his draw against Anderson Silva in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the ‘Bad Guy’ had called out Jorge Masvidal and now it appears, Conor can get those hands as well. He has even gone so far as to claim that the ‘The Notorious’ did not have any injury, but had other reasons to pull out of the fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen reveals the real reason Conor McGregor pulled out of UFC 303

The UFC veteran can go a little wild with his conspiracy theories and otherwordly claims. Although he does most of it in a comedic manner, you just never know when he’s actually telling the truth. The latest accusations have come against Conor McGregor in an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show alongside Daniel Cormier.

The former middleweight contender has claimed that the Irishman didn’t actually have an injury but was in rehab for alcohol and substance abuse.

“Two guys are pushing alcohol…and another guy is in rehab for alcohol and other substances. I’m just saying that’s a tough story to tell.”

BREAKING: Chael Sonnen says Conor McGregor IS NOT INJURED, claims the real reason he pulled out of #UFC303 is because he’s currently in REHAB for “substance abuse including alcohol.” “McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here, how much we’re supposed to… pic.twitter.com/i8HnLlR6m6 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) June 18, 2024

It appears, even Michael Chandler has caught a stray here as Sonnen has implied him having a problem with the bottle as well. Regardless, there is no concrete proof to verify any of these accusations.