Chael Sonnen Says Leaving the 145lbs Division Could Redefine Max Holloway’s UFC Career

Seeing the ‘BMF’ Max Holloway getting knocked out cold at UFC 308 wasn’t on anyone’s bingo cards for 2024. While the former featherweight champion now must decide what’s next, veteran Chael Sonnen believes a simple move to 155lb (lightweight division) will reinvigorate the Hawaiian’s career.

Holloway has had a history of looking positively ghastly at 145 lbs and his fight against Topuria was no different. The Hawaiian is a much bigger guy, who has to undergo some serious cuts just to make weight. If Holloway says goodbye to the featherweight division, great but the chances of him getting another title shot are similar to Dana White not lying about Francis Nganniu

Good Guy/ Bad Guy‘s Chael Sonnen disagrees… with the title shot part at least. Sonnen believes that before Holoway hangs up his gloves for good, he will have at least defended that BMF title twice. While he is no longer in title contention, Sonnen thinks Dustin Poirier can dust off some pads to start preparing for Holloway because it’s happening for sure.

As for the rest of the journey to the title, Sonnen argues:

“A couple of good matches at 155-lbs put him right back in the talks and that’s where he belongs, Daniel…He belongs in title talks. regardless of getting cut by a (Ilia) Topuria right hand or not!”

Holloway, at lightweight is a much dangerous fight. If Islam Makhachev still holds the belt by the time Hollway has had his BMG title defenses and is prepared for 155 lbs, he will have faced and beaten everyone in the division. And he has no plans to move to welterweight to challenge for the title, not at least till Belal Muhammad holds it.

So, a couple of good wins, and Holloway might just be in again.

His brutal KO of Justin Gaethje wasn’t at featherweight but rather at lightweight! So, logically it’s the best option he has now.

As Sonnen puts it, more fighters are done with the sport solely because of the weight cut and Holloway cutting down to 145 lbs for Topuria might as well have been the last straw to break the camel’s back.

Thankfully, Holloway seems to agree.

“New destination” – Holloway teases new beginnings

It was only months ago, that the Hawaiian was the belle of the ball at the UFC village fair. He has successfully delivered the most brutal-Holy F-KO of all time by cracking Justin Gaethje out old with just 1 second to the bell.

But cut to the main event at UFC 308, Holloway found himself drooling on the other end of that canvas. Ilia Topuria had found his chin.

But Holloway has no hard feelings. He understands that in the fight sport, some days you get the highlight while some days you’re the highlight. But he has no intention of pulling the brakes for good.

“As to my family, friends and supporters, we good! The Blessed Express ain’t stopping here. We on our way to a new destination. Make sure you have your ticket, get excited. Thank you all for the love and support.”

Hopefully the next destination is a place where he doesn’t have to look like skin and bones to even make it.