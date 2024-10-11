Chael Sonnen Shuts Down Jake Paul, Reminds Him UFC Ref Called Alex Pereira’s Punches the Loudest Ever

Alex Pereira is one of the hottest commodities in all of combat sports right now and has been carrying the UFC on his back throughout 2024. Naturally, everyone now wants a shot at the Brazilian to see what the hype is all about. The latest to join this list is ‘The Problem Child’ who believes he can take on Pereira in a boxing match. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, however, recently gave him a reality check.

Pereira is no stranger to boxing, he has fought as an amateur and knocked out opponents wearing full protective gear and using bigger gloves. So, Paul’s call-outs should not be ringing any warning bells or any other bells for that matter. But, Paul might be in for one hell of a surprise if Pereira decides to take this seriously.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show on YouTube, Sonnen ensured that this was drilled into Paul’s head.

“But Pereira, this is a differen story. I don’t know what he sees but Marc Goddard said, and I quote, ‘I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like him.”

Sonnen was referring to Goddard claiming that the noise that comes off when one of Poatan’s shots connect is unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

Sonnen did give Paul his props, claiming that the YouTuber-turned-boxer would probably have the courage to try and step into the ring with Pereira.

Former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier, however, wasn’t so generous with his remarks and asserted that Paul was all bark and no bite.

Now, stepping into the boxing ring against ‘Poatan‘ is no small matter. This is a two-division UFC champ, who had already had a prominent career as a kickboxer at the top of his game. He is literally one more title away from being in the GOAT conversation.

However, ‘The Problem Child‘ is so confident that he can beat Pereira…

Paul thinks Rountree exposed Poatan

The part about Jake Paul that sells so well is that he plays the role of the villain very well. And in this case, he plays the role of a villain making outlandish claims. Except it just seems more cartoonish, with a preschooler’s level of understanding of the sport.

In a recent livestream with Adin Ross, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked what he thought of fighting Pereira and if he thought he could beat him.

Paul replied in sheer confidence saying,

“1000% I would beat him. That’s the thing is Rountree actually kinda exposed that he doesn’t have a high volume output, he doesn’t like body shots….I know I would beat him in a boxing match.”

That’s just not how MMA works. Poatan had fewer significant strikes thrown, sure but they were also way more accurate. Paul might also be underestimating the role of calf kicks.

While boxing won’t have them, it is a rather safe assumption that if Poatan does put on the bigger gloves, he would prepare accordingly.