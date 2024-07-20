Chael Sonnen Suspects Hidden Motives Behind UFC Dropping Muted Version of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen thinks the UFC is plotting something with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC recently released the fight between Conor McGregor and ‘The Eagle’ from UFC 229, without the commentary. Which meant you could hear everything that was going on in the octagon. Nurmagomedov’s constant trash-talking, even while fighting, as well as the audio of the brawl that ensued after the fight.

Well, it’s been almost 6 years since that fight took place. So releasing the audio now seems a little fishy according to Sonnen.

In a recent podcast episode with Tim Welch on YouTube, the former UFC fighter made a huge revelation regarding the future of Nurmagomedov in the organization,

“It makes Khabib look really cool. When was the last time you’ve seen the UFC edit an old video, repackage it, and put it out if they weren’t building a fight?…Something is going on with Khabib, that’s my message to you.”

To add to the speculation, even Welch himself stated that he has been following ‘The Eagle’ closely. And from what he has seen in recent vlogs, the former champ looks like he is in shape.

Although it is a huge reach to think Nurmagomedov will return to the UFC, what Sonnen said does make sense. The UFC usually re-releases fights of a particular fighter to build up the hype.

Speaking of fighters trying to build up hype, Sonnen believes Michael Chandler is doing quite the opposite by wanting to fight Nate Diaz.

Sonnen criticizes Michael Chandler for pursuing the Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen is as confused as any other UFC fan when it comes to Chandler. The UFC fighter has been very uncertain in his call-outs, isssuing warnings to a number of fighters, all while still waiting for Conor McGregor.

In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Sonnen criticized the former Bellator champion for calling out Diaz,

“Called out Nathan Diaz for the Sphere. Now I’ve got all sorts of problems with that. None of those things are going to happen but he knows that. He is trying to show Conor, I have power and I want to move on.”

Sonnen does not understand why Chandler is still waiting for McGregor if he has a title shot in line as he revealed. The former UFC fighter believes he should drop everything else and take the title shot.