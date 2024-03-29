Charles Oliveira Celebrates Arrival of Baby Boy Adding Joy Ahead of UFC 300 Fight

The noted UFC middleweight, Bo Nickal, and several other fans are currently excited about the former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira’s next fight at UFC 300. However, the 34-year-old Brazilian is going through an entirely different kind of experience at present. Lately, ‘Do Bronxs’ took to his Instagram account and announced that he was going to be a father for the second time. Oliveira also revealed what he would call his second child after birth.

Avid followers of Oliveira might know that he already has a daughter named Tayla with his wife, Talita Roberta Pereira. Hence, a lot of them may believe that Talita is also the mother of Oliveira’s second child. However, a few sources reported that the couple had gone their separate ways about a year ago. Those reports also gained a seal of authentication when Oliveira was snapped with his current girlfriend, Vitoria Brum, at the UFC Sau Paulo in November 2023.

The Brazilian’s Instagram post revealed that Brum is the mother of his second child. The caption to it also revealed what ‘Do Bronxs’ would name his baby boy. The English translation of his Portuguese caption read,

“Thank you Jesus for another great blessing in my life ❤️ now a boy DOMINIC OLIVEIRA BRUM God is wonderful”

Such events often fill individuals with hope and might cause a boost in their performance. Oliveira’s fans will hope that he also gains a similar boost and achieves a victory at UFC 300. But a look at his rival indicates that the task isn’t going to be an easy one.

Will Charles Oliveira be able to defeat Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300?

Oliveira’s Russian rival, Arman Tsarukyan, will take the UFC 300 cage with supreme confidence, especially after his dominant victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin last year. But a look at the results of Tsarukyan’s fights indicates that he primarily depends upon his striking to get the better of his rivals.

Most fans may agree that Oliveira has enough to match the level of ‘Ahalkalakets’s’ striking. However, the Brazilian might swing the match in his favor if he decides to take the fight to the ground. Fans may already know that the 34-year-old currently holds the record for most submission victories in the UFC. This is largely because of Oliveira’s awesome BJJ skills. Hence, there’s a huge possibility of the fight ending with a victory for Oliveira if he manages to put his superb ground game to use.